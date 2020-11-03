Delaware high school juniors and seniors now have the opportunity to begin energy careers through Delmarva Power’s Path to Success program. Launching this month, 18 high school seniors are participating virtually in the program’s one-on-one career coaching, career exploration and professional skill building. Upon successful completion, students will earn a job opportunity with Delmarva Power or a partnering contractor.
“We know that the energy workforce of tomorrow is in schools across our service area today,” said Gary Stockbridge, Delmarva Power region president. “This new program provides a unique chance for high-school students looking to enter the energy field upon graduation to get the hands-on learning they need to join our industry and launch their career.”
The program begins with mentoring in a student’s junior year.
During the fall of their senior year, students receive specialized tutoring focused on improving their GPA, learning financial literacy, developing a résumé and honing professional development skills.
The spring focuses on a paid internship with Delmarva Power and studying for the Construction & Skilled Trades (CAST) test, which takes place in June.
After high-school graduation, if students complete all requirements and pass the CAST test, a job opportunity will be provided with Delmarva Power or a partnering contractor.
Delmarva Power has worked in partnership with local schools and the Delaware Department of Health & Social Services to recruit interested students.
“Through our partnership with Delmarva Power’s Path to Success Program, we’ve been able to provide high school seniors with the opportunity to take the next step in their careers,” said Ray Fitzgerald, Delaware Division of Social Services director. “They’ll be able to explore a new career, receive practical skills training and one-on-one professional coaching with their mentors, which will open doors for them to build a successful career after graduation. Our partnership with the Path to Success Program enables us to continue to give families opportunities to build their dreams and achieve their goals.”
Delmarva Power partnered with the Forum to Advance Minorities in Engineering (FAME) to create a virtual curriculum that focuses on human performance skills, as well as CAST test training. For additional support, Delmarva Power has contracted three Delaware teachers to serve as tutors who focus on teambuilding, problem solving and academic support through weekly meetings and workshops.
The Path to Success commitment for students is in addition to traditional school responsibilities. Students interested in making the commitment beginning in their junior year should contact their school counselor for more information. Since the merger with Exelon, Delmarva Power has dedicated $2 million to workforce development programs.