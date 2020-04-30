Delaware youth will not be returning to their school buildings for the rest of this academic year, Gov. John Carney announced on Friday, April 24.
“We made the difficult decision today — in consultation with superintendents across our state —to close schools through the rest of the academic year. I know this will be difficult for a lot of Delawareans, and Delaware students. Nothing replaces in-person instruction, and the services that are delivered in our schools every day, but the health and safety of Delawareans is our first priority,” Carney said.
“The decision was an exceptionally difficult one for the governor to make. His goal, and ours, is to do whatever we can to prevent the spread of the virus and make sure we get back to business as usual as quickly as possible, while keeping our community healthy,” said Mark Steele, superintendent of the Indian River School District.
“Sadly, this closure also means that all scheduled calendar events and athletic events are canceled for the remainder of the school year,” said Steele.
First, schools were closed for two weeks (March 16 to 27). Then the closure was extended to nine weeks (through May 15). Now, Delaware students will lose three months of traditional in-person learning.
“We have been planning for this possibility since schools were closed back on March 16,” said Steele.
But the district will continue teaching its 11,000 students from home and distributed more than 2,000 Chromebook laptops to students who needed to borrow a computer for home education.
IRSD has had educational materials available, almost from the start. In March, they placed generic review materials online (with paper copies available at schools). Then, on April 20, they rolled out a more personalized program, as each teacher provides review work specific to their students.
Now, IRSD educators are putting the finishing touches on Phase III of the remote-learning plan. It will include new material on May 18 to finish the school year, and district officials said it’s essential that every student participate in the remote learning plan, to keep that knowledge fresh in their minds.
“Our goal from the onset of remote learning has been to have all of our students ready for the next grade level,” said Steele.
“A grading system is under consideration by our instructional staff, but a pass/fail option will not be utilized, as the NCAA Clearinghouse does not recognize that on transcripts, and it would ultimately hurt students trying to enter college. Once finalized, grading plans will be communicated to parents moving forward,” said David Maull, IRSD spokesperson.
“I simply cannot express my gratitude to our school staffs for all they have done in preparing and making this a valuable learning experience for all of our students,” Steele said. “We will reach our goal, and your child will be ready to move to the next grade level by the end of the school year.”
Currently, counselors are also available, both for scheduling next year’s classes and for clinical counseling and mental health issues for students and possibly staff soon, too.
Any family with questions or needing support should call their child’s school.
Schools are also a significant source of nutrition for students, and that, too, has had to be adapted during the school closure.
“Our schools also have done a tremendous job delivering meals to students in their communities. That work will also continue,” Carney said. “I want to thank all of our educators, students, school leaders and families for their work during this difficult time.”
“While all of us would have preferred to be able to complete the school year in person, our educators and families will continue to work together to their best abilities during this challenging time,” said Secretary of Education Susan Bunting, directing people to the DOE website for details of each school district’s remote-learning plans.
“We are continuing to provide support to districts and charter schools, as well as coordinate collaboration between districts/charters so they can learn from one another's promising practices,” she added. “Likewise, we continue to communicate and share best practices with our counterparts in other state departments of education. Across the country, together educators, families and students are learning and growing through this unprecedented challenge.”
The local school board must approve all calendar changes. Schedules may still change as the pandemic progresses.
Although graduation dates were officially postponed by three weeks, the IRSD school board will observe how the pandemic situation evolves before deciding on ceremony formats (in-person, virtual, or a combination of the two).
At the moment, IRSD graduations are scheduled for:
• June 17 (Indian River High School);
• June 18 (Sussex Central High School); and
• June 19 (Howard T. Ennis School).
The last day of school has also been changed:
• for seniors, moved from May 22 to June 12;
• for regular students, moved from June 15 to June 19;
• for teachers, moved from June 17 to June 24.
As a formality, because staff wanted to keep prepping the new schoolwork, Easter Break (spring break) was reduced to a four-day weekend, instead of the typical 10-day break.
All Delaware youth, ages 18 or younger, can still pick up meals from Delaware schools. Families can pick up meals from any school location in the state, drive-through style. Children need not be present. The local schedule is online at www.irsd.net. The Delaware Department of Education lists all locations statewide online at https://www.doe.k12.de.us/page/4149.