Delaware high school students do not test as well as other states when it comes to the SAT standardized test for admission to college. According to data from the College Boards in New Jersey, and shared with Coastal Point by the Indian River School District, Delaware comes in third-to-last in SAT scores, at an average combined score of 978 — only Oklahoma and West Virginia have lower scores — based on results tabulated before the pandemic.
In another study, released last week by the Scholarship Institute and the Learner education company, Delaware high-schoolers were dead last: “Delaware came in last, at 76 points below the nation’s average standardized testing, with a score of 984.”
“I am sure there is more we can do for some of our students, in terms of access and support,” said Michael Lingenfelter, IRSD testing coordinator. “We test 100 percent of our kids, other than those who might be incarcerated or for whom English is a second language — and even those ESL kids take the SAT Math section in their first year in the U.S.”
Lingenfelter pointed out that Delaware and the Indian River School District include ESL, 504-exception students under ADA compliance rules and juniors with learning disabilities in standardized testing. Other states that score highly in the Scholarship Institute/Learner ranks, such as Utah or Wisconsin, are only testing 1 percent of their student body who are eligible.
“If we were to remove some of the lowest scores from special-ed students with a learning disability, it would change the average and increase our state ranking,” said Lingenfelter.
The Scholarship Institute is a paid service for locating scholarship award funds for higher education, and it also provides a $1,000 future leadership award, with applications due on May 1 for this year’s award (https://scholarshipinstitute.org/scholarship/).
“We support scholarships, and we gain fees for each referral we send to them,” said a spokesperson for the Scholarship Institute. “We partner with reputable scholarship sites, and the service is part of a network, including Bold.org, which is a partner. Learner is an online tutoring platform. We are also paid by Learner, and we wanted to do a study with them this time,” said Morgen Hale, based in Salt Lake City, Utah, and a spokesperson for the Scholarship Institute.
“People don’t have the same access to education, especially during COVID-19,” said Hale, explaining the rationale for this year’s survey. “The students were not able to take SAT prep courses or even attend all of their high-school classes” during the pandemic. “Schools are adapting, and we are learning how to better support students learning in these landscapes.”
Students will have to prepare for testing, whether it is hybrid or in-person this year, she added.
“We wanted to do the SAT report to show how states can improve,” said Hale. “With the SAT going online, it will be different. In fact, the College Boards and SAT are shortening the time you will be taking the SAT. We will use this as a benchmark in the future to see how the score is changing over time.”
The SAT and the College Board tests are going to have a three-hour maximum or less with the online digital edition, which will be administered starting in 2024. The College Board is also eliminating the essay portion of the test to focus on subject tests that will be hosted entirely online. The exam length of time will be shorter under the “adaptive learning” test sections and via much shorter reading portions. Digital SAT’s will also be more profitable for the College Board and much easier to grade than the current format.
“People will change their test-taking methods,” said Hale. “Students can stress-out during the scantron method, and they worry about answering ‘outside the bubble,’ or erasing the edges, to make sure the answer counts. Now we will have a digital response, and doing the painstaking exercise of filling in each bubble” will cease.
Learner is a tutoring organization, based in Media, Pa., that provides one-to-one counseling for courses and services to students for test preparation. But not every family can afford test prep.
According to David Maull, spokesperson for the IRSD, “It’s important to note that the State of Delaware uses the SAT for accountability purposes. This means that 100 percent of 11th-grade students in Delaware take the test, including many English learners and non-collegebound students. If you look at the participation rates of the states listed in the Top 10” of the Scholarship Institute/Learner study, “none exceeds 4 percent of the student population. Therefore, in many respects, it’s an unfair comparison.”
“In Delaware, students with disabilities also take the SAT,” said Maull, extending the idea that these SAT outcomes reports are not a level playing field.
Hale continued: “We don’t have all the hard data on why the big cities, known for higher education, did not score as well on this SAT test. You have a lot of lower-income and poverty-stricken areas that may be impacting [the results]. The SAT may not be as important to you or the schools you are looking at, because SAT is becoming optional for many college admissions officers,” Hale added.
Students may be looking for out-of-state options where the ACT is more popular and they are not as concerned about these SAT standardized test, she noted. In many school districts, like those in Delaware, all juniors are going to be required to take the SAT. Those requirements mean that everyone is in the database pool.
“If you are required to take it, you may not have as much vesting in the outcome and may just bomb it so that will change the curve,” said Hale. “They may skew the averages” if the SAT test is not used for competitive college admission.
“It will be more interesting to see [outcomes] as more and more schools are not requiring ACT or SAT scores,” said Hale, “and we can track what that means for test results. The average will be different because the students are intentionally taking the test in the future. Also, let’s see how the online digital model plays out.”