On July 15, Delaware Interfaith Power & Light hosted its ReNew scholarship awards ceremony in Dover to honor high school students from around the state for their smart, impassioned essays on the unique role of youth on climate action, their growing concerns over environmental injustice and their personal sense of connectedness with the natural world. A total of 10 students received special recognitions, as well as $8,000 in cash awards, for their winning submissions, including three top prizes and seven honorable mentions.
“Charanjeet Singh Minhas and Lisa Locke were the two people who figured out we should be trying to reach young people, and so the ReNew scholarship was born,” said John Sykes, a member of the Unitarian Church in Rehoboth Beach who founded the Del-IPL.
“The ReNew Scholarship is now in its second year,” said Locke, a retired executive director of Del-IPL, who served seven years and now manages the scholarship program. “We had 44 students who submitted their essays and more participation from schools around the state this year than before. I had experience doing these types of writing contests and wanted our organization to host the essay with the schools and our faith communities.”
Locke said several of the essays will become spoken-word presentations on video, and students interested in entering the ReNew Scholarship for next year should check the Del-IPL website or with their school college counselor.
Delaware Secretary of Education Mark Holodick said at the July ceremony, “We must continue to act together and understand that climate science doesn’t just happen in science class. It should also be part of social studies, mathematics, English, the arts and more. You are helping to make sense of our communities and changes that are taking place on our planet,” he told the students. “Thank you for your hard work, and congratulations again on your accomplishments.”
Singh Minhas wanted to make environmental science more approachable for young people.
“It was not always at the forefront for youth,” said Singh Minhas, who is a technology consultant who helped fund the scholarship. “There are other youth taking the lead, and we believe they can be great at lobbying with the legislators. We wanted to give them an opportunity to speak out.”
He agreed that the participation of the schools and the teacher involvement in teaching climate science has been much higher this year.
In first place, was Jon Dong of Tower Hill High School; in second place was Zahra Ali, Newark Charter High School; in third place was Sarah McMann, St. Mark’s High School.
Other ReNew honorees, with a large representation from Newark Charter — whose students won half of the scholarship cash awards — included: Aaliyah Sheikh, Newark Charter High School; Chelsea Wetherill, Newark Charter High School; Julia Logue, Cape Henlopen High School; Ella Zhao, Newark Charter High School; Lexi Cebula, Cab Calloway School of the Arts; Sahithi Immadi, MOT Charter School; Isabella Anderson, Caesar Rodney High School; Alyssa Molock, Sussex Technical High School; Danielle Waters, Home-schooled; Hasya Sagiraju, Newark Charter High School; Xiwen Yang, Conrad Schools of Science; William Dorsch, Cape Henlopen High School; Frank Hanson, Conrad Schools of Science; Kourtney Warren, Newark Charter High School; Junhao Xiao, Newark Charter High School; Kaitlyn Mayer, Cab Calloway School of the Arts; Raina Lakhani, Caesar Rodney High School; Haasini Potluri, Tower Hill High School; Gary Guo, Dover High School; Danielle Keenan, Archmere Academy; Melina Leeds, Appoquinimink High School; Shreya Deepak, Newark Charter High School; Cathy Haoqui Li, Tower Hill High School; Aurora Fennemore, Home-schooled; Kiera Kyei-Mensah, St. Mary’s High School; Sidrisha Sarbajna, Newark Charter High School; Luke Hadley, Newark Charter High School; Autumn Culp, Caesar Rodney High School; Raymond Chen, Appoquinimink High School; Siena Farka, Sussex Academy; Stacey Harrison, Newark High School; Ava Smoak, Newark High School; Roshik Patibandla, MOT Charter High School; Alexander Okenzcyc, Tower Hill High School; Anaum Allimulla, Newark Charter High School; Wendy Santana Medina, Newark High School; Wendy Santana Medina, Newark High School; Aanya Gupta, Newark Charter High School; Subiksha Srinivasan Vidya, Charter School of Wilmington; Rhys Humphreys, Sussex Academy; Ayomipo Adeojo, Newark Charter High School; and Sudipa Chowdhury, Newark Charter High School.