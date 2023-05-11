Indian River High School counselors Greg Hockman and Stephanie Wilkinson decided to put their own spin on National College Decision Day on Monday, May 1, by hosting a party at the school cafeteria during lunch hour, at which students could declare their college intentions. May 1 is National College Decision Day, as many college-bound seniors must have made their final selections and a deposit to the college of their choice by this week.
Estrella Ramos is a senior bound for Bridgewater College in Virginia and was happy to receive a swag gift package from her college, including a T-shirt and pennant, in time for the party. She is going to study music education and said she was pleased with the preparation IRHS has provided for her.
“Our band director here is amazing and very inclusive,” said Ramos. “I play flute, piccolo and saxophone, and the musical-education team here is great. We have a new band director who came in with smart ideas.”
“It’s national decision signing day, and we are having a blast here at IRHS,” said Stephanie Wilkinson, who last year was a 2022 Delaware School Counselor of the Year finalist. She and Hockman busily served as set designers for the event, changing the pennants and the college flags for students who sat at the “signing table.”
Forty IRHS students will be attending the University of Delaware, estimated the IRHS counseling team. UD is the senior class’ largest institution by enrollment.
Greg Hockman is the IRHS college and career counselor, and decided to have some fun with the sometimes-nerve-wracking final college decision day.
“We just put this idea together this year,” said Hockman. “I hope we can scale it up over the years to honor our seniors on their big decision day.”
Hockman invited the UD mascot to join in the festivities and help students try on new ballcaps during the signing ceremony. The Fighting Blue Hen mascot is actually named YoUDee and proudly wears the college colors of blue and gold.
“I thought it would be a nice touch to have the mascot here,” said Hockman, himself an IRHS graduate.
The estimated 40 enrollees to UD include both the four-year main campus students and the local associate’s degree program students, he explained.
Madison Geppi was happy to play along and receive the baseball hat from YoUDee, even though it sort of messed up her hair for the photo.
David Carter, IRHS assistant principal, said he really enjoyed the lunchtime program where students declared a college selection.
“We want the kids to know we care about them — even after they go on to college — because we do.”
“We want our IRHS students to continue to find their voices and perform well in whatever they choose to do after graduation,” said Carter.