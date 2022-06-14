Eight high school seniors from Delaware Electric Cooperative’s service territory have each received a $1,000 college scholarship awarded by the Education Scholarship Foundation of the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives.
The 2022 DEC scholarship recipients are Hannah Bird of Indian River High School, Peyton Campbell of Sussex Academy, Mason Cathell of Sussex Tech, Lauren Hudson of Milford High School, Auden Jones of Smyrna High School, Sarah McClung of Cape Henlopen High School, Kade Seip of Polytech High School and Madison Short of Sussex Tech.
The students were eligible for consideration because their parents or guardians are members of Delaware Electric Cooperative.
“We are honored to be able to help these deserving young people from our service area to continue their education, whether at a college or university, or in learning a trade,” said Greg Starheim, president and CEO of Delaware Electric Cooperative.
Since 2001, the foundation has provided approximately 840 scholarships totaling more than $860,000 to aspiring college students, as well as to the next generation of electric line workers.
“These scholarships reflect the strong commitment of electric cooperatives to advancing educational opportunities among our youth,” said Russell G. “Rusty” Brown, chair of the Education Scholarship Foundation Board and chair of the board of directors of the VMD Association. “We commend these students on their academic success, knowing they represent a future generation of leaders in their communities.”
The foundation is supported through tax-deductible donations and bequests from individuals, proceeds from fundraising events and CoBank’s Sharing Success Program. All donations go to students for scholarships. For information on donating to the foundation, visit vmdaec.com/scholarship.
Delaware Electric Cooperative is a member-owned not-for-profit utility powering more than 110,000 homes, farms and businesses in Kent and Sussex counties. For more information, visit DEC online at www.delaware.coop.