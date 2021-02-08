At Delmarva Christian High School, the annual J-Term, with its array of course offerings, is an integral part of the school’s program of study. Every January, opportunities are provided to students in grades 9 through 12, designed “to enable them to pursue passions while seeking and discerning God’s call on their lives.”
Although some adjustments had to be made this year due to COVID state mandates, representatives said, Delmarva Christian students were still able to continue the tradition through in-person internship experiences and enriching academic activities.
Courses offered included Beginner Sewing Circle; Broadcasting—Set-up and Live Streaming; Business Internships; College Explorations; Competition for Life; Experiencing Culture through Movies & Music; Experiencing the History & Entertainment of Gaming; Influencers: Girlfriends, Social Media, Beauty & Jesus; Introduction to Film; Physics & Metaphysics of Star Wars; Survival Skills; The Art of Disney; and The Art of Short Story Writing.
The mission of Delmarva Christian Schools is “to proclaim the gospel by preparing students spiritually, academically, and physically to know and to do God’s will in their lives.”
For more information on the school’s curriculum, virtual open house, tuition range program and application fee discounts, visit delmarvachristian.org or call (302) 856-4040.