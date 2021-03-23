Having earned a minimum of 21 merit badges — and also participating in Scout conferences, serving in leadership positions and completing a community service project — DCHS senior and Worship Leader Aaron Webster will soon join an elite few by reaching the rank of Eagle Scout.
To achieve the title, Webster had to plan, develop and lead others in executing an Eagle Project that would benefit a religious institution, school or the community.
He selected Delmarva Christian Schools — in particular the high school — to be the beneficiary, resulting in an outdoor living area complete with a “stage,” shade canopy and benches that will be used for classroom, lunch and chapel space.
“I am thankful for Aaron and his heart for Delmarva Christian,” said DCHS Director of Instruction Kelley Ridley. “His outdoor classroom contribution is incredibly beneficial and appreciated. DCS teachers love being creative, and part of that process is taking students outside; having an outdoor area where teachers can hold their classes at times is exciting. “
“Besides, who doesn’t want to read and write poetry in a beautifully created space outside?” concluded Ridley.
For more information on Delmarva Christian Schools, visit delmarvachristian.org or call (302) 856-4040.