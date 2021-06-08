The Delaware Community Foundation has awarded $389,000 in scholarships for the 2021-2022 school year, helping 172 students pursue secondary education.
Each year, the DCF awards scholarships to students from funds established by people who care about education and understand that it can be costly. This year, 189 scholarships were awarded to 172 students.
There is no cap on the number of scholarships or the amount students may receive. Funding from many of the scholarships may be applied to the costs of textbooks and fees, in addition to tuition. Some are one-time awards, and others are renewable.
“Investing in the education of young people is such a powerful way to build opportunity in our community,” DCF President & CEO Stuart Comstock-Gay said. “We are thankful to the generous fundholders and philanthropists who understand the financial hardship that higher education can create and put their trust in the DCF to connect them with deserving students.”
For information about how donors can create scholarship funds at the DCF, contact Joan Hoge-North at jhoge-north@delcf.org.
Sussex County students receiving scholarships include:
- Taylor Bullis, Sussex Tech — Don & Anne Ward Scholarship
- Skylar Cole, Sussex Tech — J.D. O’Connor Scholarship
- Sadie Davis, Sussex Tech — Janosik Family Scholarship
- Alex Delise, Sussex Central — J.D. O’Connor Scholarship, Philip L. Bartlett Scholarship
- Mariela Hernandez-Mejia, Sussex Central — Chris Cordrey Student Athlete Scholarship, John Botto Memorial Scholarship
- Madison Holt, Sussex Academy — Janosik Family Scholarship, Sussex Foundation Scholarship
- Brynn Hovatter, Sussex Tech — Don & Anne Ward Scholarship, J.D. O’Connor Scholarship, Philip L. Bartlett Scholarship
- Tyler Keeler, Laurel — Dr. Jill Biden Scholarship, Margaret F. Moore Scholarship, V. George & Jeannette Carey Scholarship
- Claire Marshall, Arizona State University — Elisabeth C. Tassone Oncology Scholarship
- Gabrielle McCormick, Sussex Academy — Sussex Foundation Scholarship
- Emily Moody, Sussex Academy — Sussex Foundation Scholarship
- Teresa Morelli, Delmar — Janosik Family Scholarship
- James Seip, home-schooled — Janosik Family Scholarship
- Destin Smyth, Indian River — FCA Foundation Scholarship
- Bethany Snapp, Indian River — Atlantis Scholarship Fund for Excellence, J.D. O’Connor Scholarship
- Asher Timmons, Sussex Central — Philip L. Bartlett Scholarship, Thurman G. Adams & Hilda McCabe Adams Family Scholarship
- River Vickers, Indian River — Citibank NAF Scholarship
- Madison Wolfe, Delmarva Christian — Janosik Family Scholarship
Detailed information on scholarships and the application process can be found at www.delcf.org/scholarships. For more information, visit delcf.org or call (302) 571-8004.