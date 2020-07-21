The Delaware Community Foundation (DCF) has awarded $306,800 in scholarships for the 2020-2021 school year, helping 165 students throughout the state pursue secondary education.
“Each year, the DCF awards scholarships to students from funds established by generous people who care about education and understand that it can be costly. This year, 165 new and renewed scholarships from over 50 different funds were awarded to these students,” DCF representatives noted.
There is no cap on the number of scholarships or the amount students may receive. Funding from many of the scholarships may be applied to the costs of textbooks and fees, in addition to tuition. Some are one-time awards, and others are renewable.
“Many of our donors who care about education choose to create scholarship funds to build opportunities for students where they otherwise may not exist,” DCF President & CEO Stuart Comstock-Gay said. “Our goal is to help philanthropists who care about education support young people working toward building successful futures.”
The local students among the new 2020-2021 scholarship winners, and the scholarships they won, include:
• Emily Barrish, Sussex Academy, Sussex Foundation;
• Sophie Czerwinski, Sussex Tech, Sussex Foundation;
• Allison Dayton, Sussex Academy, Sussex Foundation;
• Nicholas Finneran, Indian River High School, J.D. O’Connor;
• Morgan Gray, Indian River High School, J.D. O’Connor;
•B Kaylee Hall, Indian River High School, Margaret A. Stafford Nursing;
• Madison Johnson, Indian River High School, FCA Foundation, J.D. O’Connor, Philip K. Bartlett;
• Kaila McCabe, Indian River High School, Atlantis Scholarship for Excellence;
• Kyle Morris, Sussex Tech, Don & Anne Ward;
• Jaasiel Nunez, Sussex Tech, Margaret L. Richey ;
• Bethany Pasmore, Sussex Tech, Delaware Youth Leadership, J.D. O’Connor, Margaret M. Moore, Don & Anne Ward;
• Abigail West, Indian River High School, Citibank National Academy of Finance;
• Melissa Woody, Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing, Elisabeth C. Tassone Oncology; and
• Andrew Workman, Delmarva Christian Academy, Janosik Family.
For information about how donors can create scholarship funds at the DCF, contact Joan Hoge-North at jhoge-north@delcf.org.