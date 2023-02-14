“Transit vs Driving-Go Green with DART” is the theme for DART’s Annual Poster Contest. Open to school-age children in Grades 6 through 12, the contest is designed to encourage students to learn more about public transportation and its benefits, as well as the chance to see their artwork featured by DART in various advertisements, promotions and/or displays.
“DTC is committed to providing public transit service that protects and preserves the environment with every trip on DART services and every dollar invested in green technology. Your choice to ride the bus adds to a greener Delaware,” officials said.
Students are being asked to create a poster which illustrates the “Green” benefits of using public transportation. The poster must include the text “Transit vs. Driving—Go Green with DART” and DART’s logo. Visit https://dartfirststate.com/Programs/contest/ to get some ideas, view past contest entries, and check out DART’s Green Initiatives https://dartfirststate.com/Programs/Green-Initiatives.
“The new Marketing Team at Delaware Transit Corporation looks forward to reviewing all the wonderful entries for the 2023 DART Poster Contest and continuing this annual tradition,” stated Deputy Chief Customer Experience Officer Albert Loyola!
Interested schools are being asked to conduct the contest within the appropriate grade levels at the school and forward the entries to DART for judging. Individuals who wish to enter apart from their school may do so as long as they are in Grades 6 through 12. Submissions for this year’s poster contest will be accepted through March 20. For details and contest instructions, call (302) 760-4829, or visit DART’s website at DartFirstState.com.
The Delaware Transit Corporation, a subsidiary of the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT), operates DART First State. For more information, visit www.DartFirstState.com or call 1-800-652-DART. Real-Time Bus Information and DART Pass, the mobile fare payment option, are both available on the free DART Transit App (iOS and Android).