Kyra Cutsail of Laurel and Wade Stout of Millsboro will perform in Marietta College’s upcoming production of “Spring Awakening,” a coming-of-age rock musical that tells the story of late 19th century German teenagers.
Cutsail and Stout previously acted together in multiple shows under the direction of Jerry Birl and Erin Bobby at Sussex Academy in Georgetown, as well as David Button at Clear Space Theatre in Rehoboth Beach. This will be their final performance together on Marietta’s Frederica Theater stage.
Cutsail, who will graduate in May with a bachelor’s degree in theater-directing, plays secondary female lead Ilse Neumann, a resilient girl who escapes her abusive home by running away to an artist colony. Stout, a sophomore double-majoring in history and theater, plays male lead Melchior Gabor, a radical and misunderstood schoolboy who pushes against turn-of-the-century societal hypocrisy.
Marietta College’s production of “Spring Awakening” is directed by faculty member Melissa Hill Grande. Opening night is Friday, April 14, at 7 p.m., with shows running for two consecutive weekends. For more information go to www.marietta.edu/theatre-season.