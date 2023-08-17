Caroline Cullen, a third-generation Indian River School District teacher, is starting this year as a second-grade teacher at her alma mater, Phillip C. Showell Elementary School in Selbyville.
It turns out that Thomas Wolfe, the autobiographical author of the late 1920s and 1930s, was incorrect, in that Cullen proves you can go home again
The connection in teaching special-needs kids at a school she attended more than a dozen years ago is not lost on this legacy educator and member of the Lingenfelter family.
The 2016 Indian River High School graduate, who also attended Selbyville Middle School and Showell prior to IRHS, is an example of bringing her talents back home — to the school district — and of being integrated with her family in the education business.
She finished her bachelor’s degree in special education in three years, her master’s degree in one year and her doctorate in education (EDD) in two years, all with Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va., both on-campus and remotely.
“I love Liberty’s values and I had good doctoral dissertation sponsors and amazing professors,” Cullen said. “Because I am a first-responder, as a lifeguard, I got a scholarship to attend college through Liberty, and they made it much more affordable. I got that master’s done in one year and had six years of total higher-ed through the Liberty college programs.”
Cullen’s Ed.D is a doctorate in education she earned from Liberty University this spring. She said most of the doctoral research work was completed online, and “Even my defense was virtual.” Cullen attended six consecutive semesters over two years, each summer fall and spring. It took two years total.
Her bachelor’s degree in special education is also from Liberty.
“I completed this bachelor’s degree in three years.”
Her IR education helped her advance quickly.
“I did AP classes in biology, and stats, and I had DelTech dual enrollment, including sociology. It cut a semester of undergrad off immediately.”
Student-teaching was another semester of credit for the aspiring educator.
“I then completed my master’s degree in higher education leadership though Liberty’s online education program. I am clearly very loyal to my college.”
She’s also loyal to her roots.
“I wanted to come back home to teach,” said Cullen. “I was born and raised here.”
Caroline Monroe Cullen was married two years ago, and “Lingenfelter is my maiden name.” The family has a legacy in Sussex County.
“My grandfather was a lifelong educator — Dennis Miller — and he is very proud of me,” said Cullen. (In fact, it was Miller who called this newspaper to report on his daughter’s convocation and doctorate degree.)
“My parents were also lifelong educators in the IRSD system, Mike and Joelle Lingenfelter,” said Cullen. “They are still with the district and have been with IR for 30 years.”
Mike Lingenfelter is the district testing coordinator and has served as an academic resource teacher. Joelle Lingenfelter is the IRHS yearbook coordinator for The Chieftain and is a teacher in the system.
“It has given me something to live up to,” said Cullen of her family commitment to education. “Sussex County and IRSD has treated us all very well. It is a family affair. It is a tight knit community of educators here and this area is an amazing place to live.”
“I went off to college in Lynchburg, but I knew ultimately that I wanted to end up back here,” she said of her hometown roots.
“It is full circle for me that I will move on to Showell teaching second grade this year,” said Cullen. “When I walked across the stage in that very elementary school to graduate to middle school, I said to myself and my family right there, ‘I want to be a teacher.’”
This year at Phillip C. Showell will be her fifth year of teaching as a second-grade teacher.
“I have student taught in elementary school and know I loved it,” she said. “I was at Georgetown Middle School for four years and taught special-ed math. I was an inclusion teacher,” said Cullen. “I had inclusion learners and a smaller group. These were students who do need extra help or individual help, and I had done my degree in special-ed. It was challenging, but I loved it.”
“I want to be exposed to all levels of education,” she added. “I will have some IEPs and also a small group of special-education second-graders this time. It’s inclusion, so it’s special and general education,” said Cullen.
She is preparing for back-to-school nights and her curriculum with the second-graders.
Cullen said she is grateful for her IR education and credited it for the rapid pace of her matriculation.
“My IRHS teachers, in particular, showed me how to write and developed that talent in me. I would never have been able to get a doctorate, which is all writing, without their training in that skill.”
Cullen is also a lifeguard and has served on the beaches here for 10 years.
“I guard for Ocean Village in North Bethany Beach,” said Cullen. “This is my 10th summer,” she added, saying it works well for teachers to use the summer to guard.
The Indian River School District places a special emphasis on providing scholarships and a career path for teachers, in the hopes that they will return to teach in the district. IRHS has innovated by offering a special “Signing Day” for future educators and hopefuls who plan to major in education in college.
IRSD representatives said, “Caroline is one of many IRSD graduates who have returned to work in our district after completing their college education. We take great pride in ‘growing our own,’ and we are immensely proud that so many have chosen to take up employment in our district.”
“We believe this is the result of the district’s commitment to providing extensive training, mentoring, incentives and support to student teachers and to those who are in the first few years of their teaching career. We are also proud to support and encourage teachers who have chosen to continue their education at the graduate level once they have been hired to full-time positions in our district.”
“The district is especially proud of its yearlong teacher residency program in partnership with Delaware Technical Community College, the University of Delaware, Wilmington University and the Relay Graduate School of Education,” they added. “This program has been in place for nearly 10 years and gives residents an entire year of teaching in IRSD schools while they complete their college coursework. The residency provides a more comprehensive student teacher experience than a typical 80-day placement and most of our yearlong interns are eventually hired to full-time teaching positions in the Indian River School District.”
“We are also proud to support Alternative Routes to Certification (ARTC) programs through several local colleges and universities,” noted David Maull, spokesperson for the IRSD and its public information officer. “ARTC allows those who have obtained degrees in fields other than education to pursue and obtain the certifications necessary to become classroom teachers. Through the years, many district graduates have taken advantage of this worthwhile program to become exceptional teachers in our schools.”