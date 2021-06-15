Sussex Technical High School criminal justice students recently earned state security guard licenses and 911 emergency telecommunicator certifications to assist in their future careers or continuing education.
Students earning the Delaware security officer certification are now qualified to work as security officers in Delaware or any state with reciprocity, with certifications valid for five years. The 18 seniors passing the state exam and earning their licenses were:
- Kimberly Adams of Laurel
- Makayla Bennett of Bridgeville
- Alexis Birdsong of Millsboro
- Dillan Coffin of Millsboro
- Ari’Onna Collick of Ellendale
- Luanna Fajardo of Ocean View
- Caroline Fowler of Milton
- Alexa Hudson of Laurel
- Nataleigh Hunter of Milton
- Angela Miltenberger of Milford
- Madelyn Moore of Millsboro
- Christopher Owens of Laurel
- Tyler Rocco of Georgetown
- Parker Selzer of Millsboro
- Alexandra Simmons of Seaford
- Leah Sisson of Ellendale
- Layne Smith Ellendale
- Ashlyn Stamm of Milford
- Brock Vincent of Lincoln
- Paige Warren of Millsboro
Juniors who completed their 911 emergency telecommunicator certifications included:
- Rachel Carmine of Laurel
- Gracie Frech of Lewes
- Joseph Guimond of Ocean View
- Ashlyn Horton of Seaford
- Clay Huffman of Dagsboro
- Derek Jones of Frankford
- Abby Leppo of Georgetown
- Karleigh Lohrfink of Lincoln
- Sophia Lunn of Seaford
- Caleb McBroom of Bridgeville
- Matthew Moore of Ocean View
- Owen Pusey of Seaford
- Morgan Rickards of Laurel
- Cayla Ryan of Dagsboro
- Logan Schrock of Ocean View
- Olivia Smith of Georgetown
- Kade Taulbee of Selbyville
- Logan Thibodeau of Bridgeville
- Skye Walls of Frankford
Sussex Technical High School’s Legal Support Services & Criminal Justice program, under the direction of Steve Rust and Erin Taylor, covers topics including law, emergency services, security services, crime scene investigation, human services and correction services. Career paths for graduates include law enforcement, legal services, and emergency and fire management, among others.