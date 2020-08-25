Andrew Cooney of Ocean View, a member of the Class of 2020, has been named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List at Loyola University Maryland.
In order to qualify for the Dean’s List at Loyola, a student must achieve a minimum QPA of at least 3.500 for the term, provided that in the term they have successfully completed courses totaling a minimum of 15 credits.
Established in 1852, Loyola University Maryland is a Catholic, Jesuit comprehensive university comprising Loyola College, home to the university’s arts and sciences programs; the Sellinger School of Business & Management; and the School of Education. Loyola enrolls 4,000 undergraduate and 2,000 graduate students from across the country.