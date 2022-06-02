When the active-shooter situation in Uvalde, Texas, came across police wires and cable news networks, Ocean View Police Department Chief Ken McLaughlin made a command decision. He immediately sent an e-mail to Pam Webb, principal of Lord Baltimore Elementary School in Ocean View, with a commitment to dispatch police and send over uniformed officers to protect the school perimeter, and provided the educator with advice on locking down the school.
“I cannot say enough words of praise about Chief McLaughlin and our local Ocean View police here,” said Webb. “We were provided police support very quickly around the school and during the bus loading later in the day to show an incredible armed police presence last Tuesday, May 24,” the day the shooter killed 19 elementary school students and two teachers in Texas.
Whether McLaughlin was concerned about copycats or simply wanted to send a message, the decision to reinforce a single school resource officer at Lord Baltimore was deemed vital to the community’s peace of mind. He has since decided to have a uniformed officer at the elementary school for the rest of the school year.
“Parents were so relieved to see that police presence — especially during the bus loading and parent pick-up time periods,” said Webb.
She noted that the Indian River School District had been supplying a single school resource officer to Lord Baltimore for much of the school year, on a rotating basis. She said that McLaughlin has had school lunch with the children to help institute a personal connection, so kids feel safe in contacting law-enforcement.
Lord Baltimore is also building a bridge for an “escape route” from the school through the back woods of the property. The new bridge, to be completed over the summer, with help and funding from the Town of Ocean View, was also a suggestion made by McLaughlin and Ocean View police. The route will take students out the back over what is now a forested buffer to Old School Lane. Webb said there will be an rallying location (to remain undisclosed) if children need to be evacuated or picked up by parents.
“This new routing for emergency assembly will cut literally four-tenths of a mile from our path to safety,” said Webb.
She noted that the current assembly route toward Route 26 traffic was no longer tenable and the potential for parents to be seeking their children in an emergency like the one at Robb Elementary School last week was too high to allow front access to school. Webb said she believes the bridge to Old School Lane, sheltering in place and the parent pick-up location will bring an even higher degree of safety to elementary students.
Superintendent sends message to parents
Also moving very quickly to respond to the Uvalde mass school shooting was IRSD Superintendent Jay T. Owens.
“This unimaginable tragedy serves as a reminder that school violence can occur in any place, at any time, and is not exclusive to certain areas of the country,” wrote the superintendent the evening after the mass shooting.
“For the past ten years, the Indian River School District has been at the forefront of school safety improvements in the state of Delaware,” wrote Owens.
He listed the safety protections:
• Each school building has at least one armed constable on duty at all times, with Indian River High School and Sussex Central High School having two on-duty guards (as previously reported by the Coastal Point, these officers are often active-service but off-duty or retired police officers).
• Four school resource officers from the Delaware State Police and municipal police departments are stationed at the schools throughout the district.
• The IRSD has made physical security enhancements to schools in recent years. “Exterior doors remain locked at all times and all visitors must be buzzed into the building by a staff member.” Visitors must then provide photo I.D. and receive a visitor’s badge.
• Students and staff safety procedures are practiced and rehearsed through safety drills in all of the IRSD schools. Constables also must participate in periodic training sessions that focus on their response to active shooter and threats of violence at the schools.
• IRSD has a dedicated team of school counselors and mental-health professionals that can provide assistance during these difficult times. Owens suggested parents allow their kids to avail themselves of these services during difficult and uncertain times.
As reported by various news outlets this week, according to public safety officials in Texas, the Uvalde school district’s resource officers, and local municipal police, may have made a “wrong decision” to convert their response to the active-shooter situation to an armed barricade response.
While the situation was still unfolding in Texas, Uvalde Leader-News General Manager Pete Luna grabbed his camera and placed himself in harm’s way at the elementary school to reveal to the world what was transpiring and how children were being evacuated. The small-town newspaper circulation is about 16,000, published twice a week.
The images show students being helped out of windows, police officers with guns drawn and the shooter’s truck crashed near the school.
“We have a constable at every school,” said David Maull, communications director for the Indian River School District. “The two high schools have two constables per school. One of the interesting things is that we have 16 full-time constables. Also, there is a stable of substitute constables, and if one gets sick and cannot work, we always have an armed constable at all times.”
The IRSD constable program was instituted nearly 10 years ago after the shooting incident in Sandy Hook, Ct., in December of 2012.
“The IRSD school board had the foresight to say that we need to have armed constables in every school, and by the next school year we had one in every building, almost 10 years ago,” said Maull. “Our board had the desire to take another step, as far as school safety goes.”
Frankford Police Chief Laurence Corrigan spent six years as a school resource officer before heading the Town’s revived police department.
“I was a school resource officer from 2012 to 2018 for three different schools,” said Corrigan. “The job requires the proper temperament — officers with great personalities who are also even-handed.”
“IRSD was very proactive and saw the need for these constables in a highly responsive way,” said Corrigan. “I think it was a visionary move.”
The Frankford chief said the school district basically needed to create a police force of its own from the ground up. With 16 buildings and student bodies to protect, that was no small task, according to the chief.
“The constable program was the first of its kind in Delaware and now serves as a template for the rest of the state,” said Corrigan. “These constables know their schools, often stay for after-school events, and they know what is ‘right’ and what is ‘not right’ in protecting them.”
Corrigan added that, while the Indian River school system may have some “outlier” situations, there are juvenile and criminal courts, as well as mental-health services in Sussex County to handle these cases.
“Education is a privilege,” he said, “and we all need to have our teachers and students go to our schools and be safe.” He added that some students may need some guidance or correction.
Preston “Pep” Lewis, IRSD administrator of student services, Corrigan said, “did a phenomenal job in his forward-thinking approach to the constable program. He and IRSD were so supportive of me as a school resource officer.”
“We have other security measures in place. All staff members must have a swipe card to get into the building,” added Maull. “There are cameras on the exterior of the school buildings to verify entry.
“We have made some physical improvements to Indian River High School and Selbyville Middle School, specifically to reconfigure the front offices and place them in front, with protective glass, to change the orientation of the office. The earlier office system was not as secure. Now the window makes sure we have eyes and they can see who is coming,” said Maull.
“The buildings were built before a lot of this became, unfortunately, necessary,” noted Maull.
“We were the first school system in the state to have constables, and now others are following our model.”
The constables constantly undergo training exercises and held a full exercise last Friday, before Memorial Day.
“They had a training session last Friday during the teacher in-service day. … They were working on intruders and safety measures,” said Maull, noting that the focus was coincidental.
IRSD also has several school resource officers (SROs) who are selectively placed in the district’s school buildings.
“We have no greater priority than to keep our kids [safe] while they are in school,” said Maull on behalf of the district.