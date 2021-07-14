A new after-school program called Enrichment of Hope, to be held at the Hope Center, located next to Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church in Ocean View, is looking for volunteers from the community. The program, running from September to May, will serve at-risk youth ages 12-18 who attend either Selbyville Middle School or Indian River High School.
The two-hour program, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, will include help with homework and general academic needs during the first hour, and training in life skills and an emphasis on health and fitness in the second hour. The session will conclude with dinner and a message of hope, aimed at teaching values and moral lessons. The first session is Tuesday, Sept. 21.
“We want the volunteers to establish a mentoring relationship with the students so that both will be enriched,” said Christina Wilson, Family & Youth Ministries director at Mariners Bethel, who is the Enrichment of Hope director. Volunteers may select the days and times they can help. The five areas for volunteer opportunities are:
• The learning laboratory, which includes homework assistance, tutoring, computer technology and English as a second language;
• Health and fitness instruction, which includes physical health, mental health, drug and alcohol awareness, peer leadership and development and nutrition;
• Special activities, including music and drama, arts and crafts, career exploration, pet care and other topics;
• Character building, in which volunteers engage in an activity with the students or share personal experiences; and
• Food preparation in the Hope Center kitchen for snacks and dinner.
“We hope to engage those from other churches and volunteers from the community at large to mentor and teach, help with meals and assist with other aspects of the program, “said Sue Allenspach, volunteer coordinator.
Interested volunteers can request an application by sending an email to hopevolunteers@marinersbethel.org, or by going to marinersbethel.org website. Scroll to the bottom of the home page, select Hope Center and then After-School Program. The application can be filled in online, saved and sent to hopevolunteers@marinersbethel.org. Volunteers may also mail or deliver the application to Sue Allenspach, Enrichment of Hope, 81 Central Ave., Ocean View, DE 19970.
Volunteer training sessions for those whose applications have been accepted will be held at the Hope Center from either 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Aug. 18, or 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25. Registration is required.
“We are working closely with the Indian River School District to identify students who could benefit from one-on-one engagement with an adult,” said Cheryl Carey, a retired school counselor from the Indian River School District, who is a member of the Enrichment of Hope steering committee.
The Enrichment of Hope program falls under the auspices of No Unmet Human Need Association (NUHNA), a 501(c)(3) established by Mariners to address needs in the community
For more information, contact Christina Wilson at (302) 539-9510.