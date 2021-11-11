The track near the playground at Lord Baltimore Elementary School in Ocean View is not a complete oval. In fact, it kind of ends in a dirt road curve on a lane to nowhere. All that is going to change soon if the Lord Baltimore parents and educators have something to say about it.
The school will host a color run for students on Nov. 22, right before Thanksgiving, and sponsors including parents and local community organizations can support the track fundraiser.
“Even a simple track for an elementary school is not a cheap enterprise,” said Alex Gibson, a member of the L.B. parent teacher organization. “All of the kids are going to run, and each class has a specific time [interval] over 15-minute increments. They can run or walk.”
The fundraiser is not open to the public (yet). The PTO hopes that there will be interest in creating a community run sometime in the future for this purchase of new track material and contracting for the surface preparation. There is no budget at this time for a track through the Indian River School District.
The student fun run will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 22.
“We are hoping the new track surface will be done sometime next year, and it will take at least that long to fundraise,” added Gibson.
A color run is an event in which runners and walkers wear plain white T-shirts, and spectators (parents and other students, in this case) can toss at them colors from a powdered paint in squirt bottles.
“There are three sections along the track route where the kids will be tagged with the colors,” said Gibson. “We hope to be able to supply the plain white Hanes T-shirts” for free.
There is no other track in Ocean View or Bethany. The closest is at the Indian River High School, and most recreational runners would have to compete with high school athletes using that facility for practice or closed competitions to get a lane.
Some of the families hope a new track behind Lord Baltimore might allow summertime runs or walks behind the school.
Parents and sponsors interested in participating should reach out to the Lord Baltimore PTO through either Gibson or Courtney Burkle, PTO president, at ptolordbaltimore@gmail.com.