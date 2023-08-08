Almost twice as many people as last year have started saving for higher education with DE529 Education Savings Accounts, according to State Treasurer Colleen Davis. More than 1,400 new DE529 accounts opened through June of 2023, a number 41 percent higher than during the same time last year.
“As the cost of college and trade school continues to rise, it has become more crucial than ever for families to plan for their children’s future,” said Davis. “Our office is proud to sponsor the DE529 Education Savings Plan, which provides tax-advantaged accounts designed to help parents, grandparents and others pay for higher education expenses.”
Managed by Fidelity Investments, money in a DE529 account grows on a tax-deferred basis, and withdrawals for qualified expenses, such as tuition, fees and books, are federal and Delaware income tax-free.
In addition to making the plan available, the Office of the State Treasurer (OST) and the Plans Management Board — the group that directs and serves as trustees of the money invested in the plans — credit the First State, First Steps incentive program with boosting enrollment.
“Through the first half of the year, 361 new DE529 accounts qualified for the First State, First Steps incentive, which makes a $100 contribution to eligible accounts,” Davis said. “If the beneficiary is 5 years of age or younger and a Delaware resident at the time of account opening, the DE529 plan will add the contribution to every new account opened with an initial deposit of at least $100.”
To help spread the word about DE529 and the benefits of saving for higher education, Fidelity recently sponsored Kids’ Day at the Delaware State Fair. DE529 is also the sponsor of “Kids Run the Bases” after every Sunday afternoon home game of the Wilmington Blue Rocks, and serves as the exclusive sponsor of the Route 1 Rivalry between the University of Delaware and Delaware State University.
For more information on the DE529 Education Savings Plan and the First State, First Steps program, visit 529.delaware.gov.