Indian River High School will host a college application boot camp for IRHS rising seniors and their families on Aug. 1 at 9 a.m. and again on Aug. 8 at 6 p.m.
The application sessions will help prospective college students navigate the often-daunting road of the entrance and admissions process.
According to a recent exit survey of graduating seniors from Indian River, 44 percent of seniors will be attending a four-year college institution in the fall. Another 34 percent will pursue a two-year associate’s degree in college or technical school this fall, meaning that 78 percent of all IRHS seniors are college-bound.
The college admissions process became more elusive with the Supreme Court decision against affirmative action programs at Harvard and the University of North Carolina last week. Colleges appear to have a “game plan,” according to reports, to try to rely more on the college essay to determine need-based student applicants and create a diverse student population.
“Each of the college admissions sessions will last about an hour and a half,” said Greg Hockman, college and career counselor at IRHS. “Students only need to attend one session. It is a great opportunity for rising seniors and their families to get a head start on the college application process. The college application process can be overwhelming to both students and families, and I want them to feel like they have a better understanding of the process after attending the prep session.”
In addition, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is getting a makeover this year, said Hockman.
“I will have Cory Dunt and Edwin Santos from our partners at Stand By Me NexGen to review the changes with attendees,” he said. “Cory and Edwin are a tremendous asset to our high school. They work at no cost with students and families to assist them with FAFSA completion.”
“I’m looking forward to this event and hope to see our number of attendees grow from last summer’s two sessions,” said Hockman.
According to the New York Times, the Supreme Court’s ruling against the two universities last Thursday could lead to “an admissions system that is even more subjective and mysterious, as colleges try to follow the law but also admit a diverse class of students.”
“Officials at some universities predicted that there would be less emphasis on standardized metrics like test scores and class rank, and more emphasis on personal qualities, told through recommendations and the application essay,” noted the Times report.