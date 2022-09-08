It’s no surprise that Ronna Cobb was honored as Best of Coastal Style’s Bus Driver of the Year.
She — with the perfect mixture of discipline and affection — has been driving students to and from school for more than 30 years, as well as working as a para-professional, or assistant teacher, at Lord Baltimore Elementary School in Ocean View, and has abundant affection for little ones.
Cobb’s mother-in-law drove a school bus, and when she retired in 1991, Cobb took over. After owning a bus for many years, she accepted an offer from Mearl Layton to buy the bus and have her drive for his Frankford company.
When she was named the Best of Coastal Style Bus Driver of the Year, the owners of Layton Bussing congratulated her with a picture and advertisement in the Coastal Point.
“That was a surprise. I didn’t know he was putting it in the paper,” Cobb said.
“Ronna is very good for us, very reliable, very good indeed,” Layton said.
The advertisement offers congratulations, saying, “Layton Bussing would like to give a special thank you to Rona Cobb on winning Coastal Style’s bus driver of the year award for two consecutive years. Rona has been a school bus driver for many years and has driven children to Lord Baltimore Elementary for us for 10 years. We are proud to have drivers of Ronna’s caliber on our team.”
Asked if she received a big check, luncheon or plaque of appreciation, Layton laughed and said, “She got the ad in the paper.”
She laughed, too, in her humble way.
“When the kids are on my bus, they are my kids. I’m very sentimental with them, but at the same time I am very strict. When you have 50 kids on there, you have to make sure you are alert, watching the road and at the same time keeping your eyes on them, that they aren’t being mischievous or getting themselves into trouble.
“I’m fortunate I have a good bus. A lot of that depends on Day 1, when you get your students. A lot of them want to be your friends. And you are their friend, but yet at the same time they’ve got to know you’re in charge. You set your year from Day 1. If you don’t, then they are going to know you’ll roll over and you’ll put up with anything.
“I introduce myself, and I give them the rules. I tell them this is how it is. If you don’t like the way the rules are, you can take it up with the State, because I follow the state guidelines,” she said.
In 1983, Cobb, a resident of Roxana, lost a 6-year-old daughter, Michelle, to leukemia, and after the child’s death, decided to devote her life to children.
Little Michelle, who was diagnosed with leukemia when she was 2, loved school.
“I think that’s why I’m so dedicated,” the 67-year-old Cobb said, adding that she has no plans to retire and is intent on staying busy. A member of the Roxana Volunteer Fire Company, she is also president of the fire company’s ladies’ auxiliary.
A year ago, Cobb had endometrial cancer and was treated with high doses of radiation, but she continued driving during treatment.
“The treatments didn’t make me sick. I’m not a giver-upper. You’ve got to keep going and the kids keep me going,” she said.
“I’ve always had pretty good kids. If I have a problem, right away I address the problem and I do it in a way that — I talk to the child first. If I don’t see any improvement, then I contact the parents. But I’ve only had to do that a couple times,” she said.
Known for being easily brought to tears, Cobb said she cried on the last day of school last year, “especially for my fifth grade, because I won’t have them anymore,” she said.
But new ones came, with most saying good morning when they board and “good night” in the afternoon when they are safely delivered home.
“I’m a para in all the grades. I work with kindergarten students, special-needs students. They have programs that they have to implement for special needs. I work with teaching them letters. I help them read. I help them do numbers and recognize numbers, adding, subtracting. I’ve been out of school 50 years, so this new math is new to me,” she said, laughing.
“I had to learn it all over again, but it keeps me going.”
Growing up, Cobb said, she didn’t want to be a teacher but had an interest in nursing. After her daughter got sick, she didn’t think she could be in the medical field.
She worked for Acme for 21 years and has raised chickens with her in-laws. She volunteered at Phillip C. Showell Elementary School in Selbyville and wanted to get more involved, so she took the para test and passed.
To be hired as a school bus driver, a commercial driver’s license is needed, as well as an annual physical, random drug testing and the ability to handle the bus — a skill Cobb said she doesn’t find difficult.
“I grew up on a farm, and my dad let me drive the tractor. When I first started driving the bus, I said, ‘I don’t know. It’s so hard.’ My husband said, ‘Whichever way you turn, the back of it is coming with you, so make sure you’re making a turn wide enough so that that can come with you,’” she said.
Her husband works for the Shelby Trucking Company in Selbyville and has also driven a charter bus.
On her school bus, Ronna Cobb has gotten to know generations of riders.
“My husband said, ‘You know everybody.’ I walked into Harris Teeter the other day, and all of a sudden, this boy who is taller than me ran up to me and said, ‘Miss Ronna! ‘Then I recognized him, and he said, ‘You look so good.’ To see kids that I had when they were little and they have grown up, it’s wonderful,” she said.
Students draw pictures for her and give her little gifts.
“I’m known at school for crying. I get emotional. I cried over ‘Frosty the Snowman.’ They say, ‘OK, Miss Ronna is going to cry.’ And I do. But they know I care. Some of them are being raised by their grandparents, and it’s hard,” she added. “So many kids, the parents are split up, and they need that — knowing somebody cares.”