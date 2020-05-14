The Coastal Point is putting together a commemorative booklet for the Indian River High School Class of 2020 — a free standalone publication to be distributed with the newspaper at the end of June.
“We are all very upset about the loss of experiences for this senior class and wanted to do something — anything, really — to give them the recognition and support they deserve for all their hard work,” said Coastal Point Publisher Susan Lyons. “We are in the publishing business, so we thought this could be our contribution to them.”
This year’s seniors have faced a unique and challenging year, so the independently-owned Coastal Point newspaper will honor the seniors’ success and resilience.
The 2020 IRHS Special Graduation Publication will feature all senior yearbook portraits, plus additional photos and well-wishes for the graduates. If there is a June 17 graduation event, that will be featured, too.
To help keep the publication free to the public, businesses and parents may purchase advertising space for congratulations or photographs. They might want to honor an individual graduate or the entire class.
“Heck, my parents probably would have run an ad with an embarrassing photo of me from when I was a kid, but I wouldn’t dare suggest that to any of these parents — OK, maybe I’d suggest it a little bit,” said Coastal Point Executive Editor Darin McCann.
There will also be a section of teacher, coach and administrator well-wishes, featuring the people who have seen these students grow up over the past four years.
School buildings were closed essentially without warning in mid-March, due to the COVID-19 state-of-emergency. With schools now closed through June, remote learning will continue. But seniors are coping with missing the most special parts of their year.
“These graduates had no prom. They had no spring sports. They will never get back those conversations at their lockers with their classmates. They can’t even have a traditional graduation ceremony. Let’s all honor them the best we can,” said McCann.
“We cover the Indian River School District as part of our job,” he said of the newspaper, where many employees are also IRSD parents. “We know a lot of these educators and a great many of these students. It’s natural to have some empathy for them, and even a renewed respect for all they do for the future of our community.”
That’s why local businesses are being invited to help defray the costs of this publication, so it can be free for all.
“Every generation has had its challenges to overcome, but the Class of 2020 is in some uncharted territory with all of this,” said McCann. “The heartbeat of a community is its churches, businesses and schools, and it is imperative that we support all of them at this time.”
The deadline for submissions is Thursday, May 28. Anyone interested in advertising can contact Advertising Manager Susan Mutz at susan.mutz@coastalpoint.com, call (302) 539-1788, or reach out to their regular Coastal Point advertising representative.