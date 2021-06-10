Coastal Point newspaper is once again assembling a commemorative booklet for the Class of 2021. This has not been a traditional year for the seniors, and we want to help them enjoy their accomplishments the best we can.
This standalone publication is free to the public. It will be distributed with the June 11 Coastal Point print edition and posted online (with additional copies available for free at the Coastal Point office in Ocean View).
This year’s seniors have faced a unique couple of years, so the independently-owned Coastal Point newspaper will honor the students’ success and resilience. The paper did a similar project for the Class of 2020.
“It was another year of unusual circumstances for everyone, and that certainly includes the Class of 2021,” said Publisher Susan Lyons. “Pandemic restrictions impacted the way they experienced both their junior and senior years, and we wanted to really put them out there for the entire community to celebrate.
“We’ll never forget the Class of 2021, and this was a way we could honor them. It’s a way all of us in this community could honor them.”
The 2021 IRHS Special Graduation Publication will feature senior yearbook portraits, and families will enjoy seeing original Coastal Point photography from the two big events: graduation and prom 2021.
IRHS teachers and staff — the people who have seen these students grow up over the past four years — were also invited to submit their own thoughts, farewells, encouragement or congratulations. The booklet also lists scholarship awards, athletic honors, and graduation speeches from the principal and district superintendent.
For each of the 209 students who earned their diplomas this year, there are extended families, friends, coaches, coworkers and neighbors also celebrating the accomplishment. Many of them purchased advertising space, which makes this booklet free to the community.
Resilience has been the name of the game, and as the graduates finally crossed the stage to receive their diplomas on June 2, they reaped the reward of having survived two school years impacted by COVID-19.
“You’ve graduated from high school, and no one can take that accomplishment away,” wrote education reporter Laura Walter, who oversaw production of the special publication. “That’s why we created this publication as a keepsake, both for you and the community that has watched you grow up.”