The Coastal Georgetown Branch of the American Association of University Women (CGAAUW) this week announced the winners of its three scholarships. The students will be recognized at a celebratory June 9 luncheon of the CGAAUW branch, at which members and their guests will hear about the students’ academic, volunteer and service successes, and their future college goals.
This year, CGAAUW offered two $2,000 scholarships and one previously unannounced $1,500 scholarship to female seniors from Cape Henlopen, Indian River, Sussex Academy, Sussex Tech or Sussex Central high schools. In addition to a solid academic record, the young women had to demonstrate leadership with a strong résumé of community service and volunteerism.
The 2022 winners are Prabh Kaur and Mikayla Dayton of Sussex Academy, and Tia Jarvis of Cape Henlopen High School. Their scholarships will be sent to their college/university to help cover their tuition/school expenses.
Prabh Kaur receives the 2022 Virginia Rust Scholarship, named after the founder of the Coastal Georgetown Branch of AAUW. Prabh will attend the University of Pennsylvania to pursue pre-med as a graduate with a International Baccalaureate high school diploma. She founded One Step Forward, a club that addresses inclusive learning environments. She was a board member of Delaware’s Community Foundation, the National Honor Society, TeenSHARP, Math Honor Society and many other organizations. She has spent summers studying pharmacy at the University of Buffalo, business and coding at Seattle University, and global activism at the University of Pennsylvania.
Tia Jarvis of Cape Henlopen High School was accepted for Hampton University’s Business Administration bachelor’s-to-master’s program. At Cape, Jarvis competed in track, making the All-Conference team for long jump. She was a U.S. Senate Youth Program Nominee and is a two-time American Legion Auxiliary Essay Winner. She has belonged to many service clubs, including DECA, SGA, and Pathways to Success. Her volunteer work encompassed coaching for Seashore Striders, Meals on Wheels and the Delaware Alliance for Sports & Fitness. She is named a Distinguished Student of Delaware and is on the First Honor Roll.
Mikayla Dayton of Sussex Academy plans to attend Virginia Wesleyan University to study Spanish education. Dayton has taken International Baccalaureate courses in chemistry, research, literature, math, psychology and Spanish. She is the Student Council president, the editor of the yearbook, NHS president, Green Team (an environmental club) president and founder of the Creative Writing and Cooking clubs. She has been named a Distinguished Young Woman of Delaware. Dayton volunteered as a student teacher for learners of Spanish, worked in costuming and directed this year’s theater production for her school theater, organized meals for the local senior center and completed a service project for the 2021 Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
For more information about Coastal Georgetown AAUW, go to georgetown-de.aauw.net.