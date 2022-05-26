John M. Clayton Elementary School in Frankford announced recently that it has been recognized as a 2021-2022 Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished School. JMC is one of just 282 schools across the U.S. to receive the honor for providing broad access to transformative learning opportunities for students through PLTW Launch. PLTW is a nonprofit organization that serves millions of PreK-12 students and teachers in schools across the U.S.
“All students at JMC are learning STEM concepts through problem-based learning experiences,” said Jaime Swartz, STEM and science teacher at JMC. “These experiences are hands-on and highly engaging for the students. In my classroom, all students are solving real-world problems using the knowledge and skills they attain from the learning activities. It is truly an honor to teach the PLTW Launch program and provide these experiences for my students.”
The PLTW Distinguished School recognition honors schools committed to increasing student access, engagement and achievement in their PLTW programs. To be eligible for the designation, John M. Clayton Elementary had to have at least 75 percent of the student body participating in at least one PLTW Launch module and had to offer at least one PLTW Launch module in each grade (K-5) during the 2020-2021 school year.
Studies show that students decide as early as elementary school whether they like — and think they are good at —math and science. Whether designing a car safety belt or building digital animations based on their own short stories, PLTW Launch students are encouraged to engage in critical and creative thinking, build teamwork skills, and develop a passion for and confidence in STEM subjects.
“We are honored to recognize John M. Clayton Elementary School for its unwavering commitment to provide students with an excellent educational experience despite the last two years having been some of the most challenging in recent history for students and educators across the U.S. due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said David Dimmett, interim president and CEO of PLTW. “John M. Clayton Elementary should be very proud of their achievements in ‘unlocking their students’ potential and equipping them with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in life beyond the classroom no matter what career path they choose.”