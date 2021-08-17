Hailing from 21 states, and seven different countries, more than 57 percent of Albright College’s Class of 2025 are the first in their families to attend college, and all have demonstrated that they are engaged citizens with vast participation in community service, leadership and co-curricular activities, such as the arts, music and athletics, representatives of the college announced this week in welcoming the Cass of 2025 to the school.
Among the members of the Class of 2025 are two local students: Liana Handlin of Millsboro, a graduate of Sussex Central Senior High School who is majoring in fashion at Albright; and J’Sean Matthews, also of Millsboro, a graduate of Sussex Technical High School who is majoring in history at Albright.
“Our incoming class has shown the qualities and behaviors that are in line with the Albright College mission and core values. Our new students are academically talented, having demonstrated success in the classroom, and continued to remain focused on their academic achievements in their high schools and previous colleges/universities,” said Dwayne Walker, vice president for enrollment management.
“Like Albright College, the Class of 2025 has exhibited the resilience to persevere throughout the global pandemic and remain committed to their academic, civic and co-curricular pursuits.”
Some facts about the Albright Class of 2025:
- 10 students are in the top 10 of their high school’s graduating class;
- 6 is the average number of high school honors courses;
- 57 percent are the first in their families to attend college;
- 51 percent are male, 49 percent are female;
- 35 percent are student-athletes;
- 10 are Albright College legacy students;
- 22 students have a family member that attended the college; and
- 5 are Eagle Scouts.
Ethnically, among the Class of 2025:
- 38 percent are Black;
- 38 percent are White;
- 19 percent are Hispanic; and
- 1.4 percent are Asian.
The most popular majors for this year’s incoming students are business administration and nursing, followed closely by computer science, biology and the college’s Alpha program — designed to help students discover their best areas of study.
Founded in 1856, Albright College offers a flexible curriculum designed to encourage students to combine and cross majors to create individualized academic programs. Close faculty mentorship and numerous experiential learning options create opportunities for Albright graduates. Located in Reading, Pa., Albright enrolls more than 1,800 full-time undergraduates and 700 adult learners and graduate students.