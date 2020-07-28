Children & Families First (CFF) reported this week that it has been identified by the Office of Head Start (OHS) as the interim manager of Head Start and Early Head Start programs in Kent and Sussex counties.
Telamon Corporation, the previous grantee, made the decision earlier this year to end their role in the Head Start and Early Head Start programs in Delaware.
“Telamon is happy to work with CFF to support their successful implementation of the program,” said Suzanne Orozco, executive director of Telamon Corporation. CFF and Telamon, she said, are working diligently to ensure a smooth transition so that eligible families continue to have access to high-quality early learning experiences for their children in the most appropriate setting.
“We are excited for the opportunity to serve children and families through the evidence-based Head Start and Early Head Start programs,” said Kirsten Olson, chief executive officer of CFF. “These programs are a natural fit within our statewide continuum of prevention, intervention and healing, building on our 135 years’ of experience delivering outstanding programs and support for children and their families.”
Because of COVID-19, plans for re-opening centers are being developed carefully, representatives noted. CFF, they said, is working closely with OHS to determine the best path forward, taking into account the safety of children, families and staff. Parents and families interested in participating in the Head Start or Early Head Start in Kent or Sussex County are being asked to call (302) 389-7241.
“We recognize that this year has been difficult in so many ways for families,” said Eliza Hirst, chief strategy officer of CFF. “Our commitment has always been to ensure children are safe, healthy, and nurtured to achieve their full potential. We are excited to continue these vital programs because we recognize the importance of early intervention and early childhood education for the life-long success of children.”
To learn more about CFF and the Head Start programs, visit www.cffde.org.