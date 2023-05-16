Child Inspired — a family-centered therapeutic practice offering speech/feeding therapy, occupational therapy and behavioral therapy, supporting children with developmental delays, fine/gross motor coordination skills, psychological needs and sensory processing differences in Southern Delaware — is offering their first summer of children’s programming, and registration is now open.
The first year of summer programs for children are designed to inspire and empower children in the community. Guided by Child Inspired’s professional family educators and therapists, the 90-minute mini-camps will begin in June and take place at the Lewes Public Library. They will be filled with hands-on, developmentally-appropriate learning activities and collaborations with peers in small groups, with a maximum of eight children per session. Each four-week session costs $180 per child.
There are four session concentrations and multiple age groups and timeframes to select from. The session topics include: “Mingle Mondays,” “Ready Readers,” “Workshop Wednesdays” and “Back to School Butterflies.”
“Mingle Mondays” focuses on helping children build individualized strategies and develop social interaction skills while engaging with peers. Children will learn about topics such as empathy, making new friends, problem-solving with peers and identifying coping strategies. Activities and games will work on turn taking, tolerating “no,” sharing and waiting. Game spotlight: Coping Skills Candyland!
“Ready Readers” will help keep the child engaged in reading all summer long, fostering independent reading skills while piquing the child’s interest in reading. Special activities include a “book tasting” to explore a variety of book genres. and mystery day context clue search. Make-and-take supplies to create functional reading tools or visuals will be provided.
“Workshop Wednesdays” will support the child with their writing and math skills. Children will practice critical thinking through hands on developmentally appropriate writing and math activities. Special activities include building a Lego math house and sampling cookies to write an opinion piece on favorite flavors. Make-and-take supplies to create functional academic tools or visuals will be provided.
“Back to School Butterflies” supports transitions back to school. For the child who is nervous about going into middle school or high school, worried about entering the next grade level, or anxious about going back to school after summer break, this group is for them. While working through interactive scenarios with peers in a small group setting, topics will include identifying triggers for feeling nervous, different ways anxiety presents itself, learning about circle of control and coping strategies to manage nerves. Make-and-take supplies to create meaningful and personal self-regulation tools will be provided. Make and take spotlight: Worry Jar!
The programs are being spearheaded by Child Inspired’s Family Education Specialist Lexi Gooch.
“I am so excited for the Child Inspired Summer Programs!” she said. “These programs are a wonderful opportunity for inclusion of all children in our community. The reading, writing and math sessions are a fun way to help children continue to strengthen these skills and avoid the ‘summer slide,’ and I am especially excited about the ‘Back to School Butterflies’ sessions. My goal is that these programs will help lighten the worries children may have about going back to school and to boost their confidence in areas where they face challenges.”
For more information and to register, visit www.ChildInspiredTherapy.com/SummerPrograms.