The Cape Henlopen Educational Foundation’s signature fundraising event, Winter Jam, is relaunching as Spring Jam. The Spring Jam 2022 fundraiser is scheduled from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, May 20, at the Virden Center in Lewes.
All funds raised will benefit educational programs for the more than 6,000 students in the Cape Henlopen School District, including teacher grants for unfunded or under-funded classroom projects, support for homeless and limited-income students, STEM initiatives, performing arts education and training, and programs to promote diversity and inclusion.
“This fundraiser has become an annual reunion event for Cape region community members and educators.” said CHEF President Rick Grier-Reynolds, who has been involved with CHEF since its inception in 2006. “It’s our major annual fundraiser and supports educational enrichment programs which wouldn’t happen without community support.”
For information on becoming a sponsor of the event, go to https://www.chef-cape.org/spring-jam-2022-sponsorship-commitment-form/.
This year’s event will be held under a large outdoor tent, and musical entertainment will be provided by The Blue Label Band. Spring Jam will also feature tasting bites from local restaurants, auction items and a live gift-card pull.
Since 2006, CHEF has contributed approximately $209,000 in grant funds for teachers and students. Spring Jam tickets cost $30 for Cape Henlopen School District employees or $40 per person for the general public, per person. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to https://www.chef-cape.org/spring-jam-2022/.
CHEF is a nonprofit organization which partners with the Cape Henlopen School District to support educational excellence and provide opportunities for every Cape student to achieve success. For more information, go to chef-cape.org.