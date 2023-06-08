Vicki Chan of Selbyville is heading to Princeton University this fall. The Indian River High School academic standout, who earned some $11,000 in scholarships and awards from various organizations, including the Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation, hopes to use her education to save lives.
“I want to devote my life to pharmaceutical engineering and research,” said Chan. “I want to develop new drugs and therapies, or manufacture our existing drugs more efficiently so more people can access them,” she said, noting that many blockbuster drugs are too costly for the patients who need them.
Chan grew-up in Sussex County and, after attending Selbyville Midde School, continued at IR. She lives with both of her parents, a brother some seven years her senior, and her beloved grandmother.
“My interest in science really began in biology class at IR,” said Chan. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, we were learning about mRNA technology to advance the COVID vaccine, which really impacted everyone in the world. It just revolutionized how we approach science and develop drugs with a speed to market approach.”
“Princeton was my first choice of colleges in New Jersey, and I received a total of six scholarships as a senior, including the QRCF, which is for $2,000 per year for four years,” said Chan. “My parents are going to help pay for part of the tuition. I am working right now at Dunkin’ Donuts in Selbyville and might pick up some hours at Dolly’s in Ocean City to contribute to my education.”
Chan said she will be taking courses in and ultimately hopes to major in biological and chemical engineering. She said she and her family visited the university’s campus during Admitted Student’s Week.
Asked whether she might like to help invent a lifesaving drug to help critical-care patients while doing her research, Chan said, “That would be a lifelong dream come true for me.”
Laurie McFaul, board member of the QRCF, who handles the QRCF scholarship program, said, “We received several good essays, but Vicki’s really stood out. She took the time to compare herself to her favorite TV character, which told us more about who she is — the PBS character Arthur.
“On top of her stellar academics, we really got to know her,” said McFaul, noting that the QRCF provided two scholarships this year.
In molecular biology, messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) is a single-stranded molecule of RNA that corresponds to the genetic sequence of a gene and is read by a ribosome in the process of synthesizing a protein. The mRNA process accelerated the development of vaccines to slow the spread of COVID-19 and lessen its impact on the population during the pandemic.