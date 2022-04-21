Salisbury-based Cato Gas & Oil and ExxonMobil have partnered to provide $500 checks to 15 area local schools to support their STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) programs, including Selbyville Middle School.
Cato Gas & Oil Co., owner of Goose Creek Convenience stores, and ExxonMobil will donate to local STEM programs annually to ensure that children interested in science, technology, engineering and math have the support they need to learn and excel.
“As a company, Cato Gas & Oil doesn’t just want to work in our communities, we want to be part of our communities,” said Cato Gas & Oil Co. President Michael G. Abercrombie Jr. “That’s what this is all about. Our kids are our industry’s future scientists, mathematicians and engineers, and we’re proud to help them explore their interests and career dreams in any way we can.”
Over the past 12 years, Cato Gas & Oil and ExxonMobil have partnered to provide more than $84,000 to public schools in the communities where Cato operates.
These latest donations will support STEM programs at schools in the region, including: Berlin Intermediate School, Crisfield High School and Academy, Kiptopeke Elementary School, North Salisbury Elementary School, Pemberton Elementary School, Parkside High School, Delmar Elementary School, James M. Bennett High School, N. Caroline High School, Salisbury Christian School, Mardela Middle and High School, Lake Forest High School, Phoebus High School, Selbyville Middle School and Worcester Preparatory School.