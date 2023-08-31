With schools in the Indian River School District opening this coming week, the Coastal Point talked to Dr. David Carter about his new position as principal at Georgetown Middle School. Carter most recently served as assistant principal at Indian River High School.
IRSD Superintendent Jay Owens noted that Carter has been an enthusiastic supporter of the student body at IRHS — including getting involved in school clubs and sports activity.
“He was the biggest fan at the ballgames and the most ardent supporter of our high school students, in all they hoped to achieve,” noted Owens.
“He is highly respected by parents, students and staff,” said IRSD representatives. “He is also a Sussex Central High School graduate and was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame in 2014.”
Q. How did working as an Assistant Principal at IRHS prepare you for the next role as principal? What are some of the differences of being the assistant and then having the top job? What are some of your plans for Georgetown Middle School?
A. My last four years working with the IRHS principal, Mike Williams, have been great! Mike was very transparent, and we worked together as a great team. He was always open to suggestions and ideas that were good for our students and staff, and our individual leadership experiences and strengths complimented each other very well.
As an [assistant principal], Mike allowed me to impart my passion, energy, and belief that students don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care, on a daily basis. It was truly a rewarding experience as one of the IRHS admin, because every day was executed with teamwork and trust. I will be forever grateful for my years with Mr. Williams, Mr. Revels and Mr. Keller.
With this being my 15th year as an administrator, I am honored to be in my role as the principal of Georgetown Middle School and excited to lead the building with my assistant principals, Mrs. Katelyn Fanaris and Mrs. Amanda Hendrickson-Davis. Our administrative team has big energy, a love for education, empathy, passion, knowledge and a belief that it’s about every student every day.
We had an opportunity to meet with our stellar instructional leadership team, comprised of several of our teacher leaders, which was very beneficial, as it enabled us to gain meaningful and candid insight about our building strengths and needs.
As we head into the 2023/2024 school year, we will focus on a data-driven approach of embodying the four pillars of our district strategic plan: deeper learning, relationships, operational excellence and impact-focused service.
Q. What do you think of the concept of IRSD promotion from inside the district? This promotion for you is a great example of taking care of our own. And promotion from within is often a smart step for administration. I would like you to talk about how the district nurtures great talent.
A. I believe that the District embraced me upon my arrival, and it has given me opportunities to be a part of the continual growth we want to see in all of our buildings. Over the last four years, I have been asked to sit on the Equity Committee, I have been an active part of staff recruitment, I have been a guest speaker at the elementary level, and I was the keynote speaker for new and returning staff during last year’s opening ceremonies, with a message in conjunction with my TEDx talk about “Building Relationship to Bridge the Equity Gap.”
Q. So, Dr. Carter, what is IRHS going to do without you? People believe you have embodied the spirit of the school, showed up at club events and athletic contests, and really have been a part of the fabric of the IRHS and Dagsboro community? Do you have some words of advice for rising seniors and others at IRHS who sort of “grew up” with you?
A. I have truly loved every day at IRHS. The students, staff, families and community are awesome, and I think that they appreciated the fact I always had a smile on my face, truly cared, was consistent, transparent, understanding, and wanted them to be proud to be a part of the best high school in Delaware.
I believe that education is very important and that all aspects of it matter. Whether it’s the first or last day, game, event, test, pep rally, concert, etc., it all matters, and I will always stand by that. To the class of 2024: I am very proud of you and know that you will do big things! To the IRHS staff and community, I thank you for embracing me and entrusting me to be a part of the leadership.