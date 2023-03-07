On Friday, March 3, more than 200 Delawareans attended U.S. Sen. Tom Carper’s 22nd Annual U.S. Service Academy Information Night. Representatives from the service academies and other military organizations joined Carper (D-Del.) to answer questions and provide information to students and their families about the application process.
“My experience in the military shaped the person I am today,” said Carper, a 23-year veteran of the Navy. “I consider it a great responsibility to nominate exceptional young men and women to our nation’s service academies, where they will grow into tomorrow’s leaders.”
Carper invited Padua Academy senior Morgan Dawson to share her experience applying for and receiving a nomination to the U.S. Naval Academy. Other participants included the United States Naval Academy, the United States Air Force Academy, the United States Merchant Marine Academy, the United States Military Academy, the United States Coast Guard Academy and the Delaware National Guard, as well as Air Force, Army and Navy ROTC program representatives and the Delaware Civil Air Patrol and Dover Air Force Base. First State Military Academy’s Marine Corps JROTC Color Guard presented the colors.
Service academy applications require either a congressional nomination or a military-affiliated nomination. Other requirements and more information on applying can be found by going to www.carper.senate.gov and clicking on Service Academy Nominations.