On June 14, U.S. Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons, with U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (all D-Del.), hosted Delawareans accepted into U.S. service academies during a reception in the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center.
Each year, students interested in attending the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy or U.S. Military Academy at West Point apply for a nomination through members of the U.S. Congress. Members nominate top candidates from their home state, in an effort to ensure that the best and the brightest are considered for admission to the nation’s leading service academies.
In 2002, then-U.S. Sen. Joe Biden, Carper and then-Rep. Mike Castle hosted the first Delaware Service Academy Reception in the Capitol.
The Delaware students who have accepted appointments to the service academies this year are:
• Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland:
Maria Puka of Wilmington, Delaware Military Academy
Morgan Dawson of Newark, Padua Academy
Brenna Geidel of Camden, Caesar Rodney High School
Jonathan Merkle of Dover, Polytech High School
Giada MacNamara of Newark, Delaware Military Academy
Amanda Ballard of Middletown, Ursuline Academy
Madelyn Breitenbach of Seaford, Naval Academy Preparatory School
• Military Academy at West Point, New York:
Andrew Bebbington of Newark, Sanford School
Rocco Alessandro of Hartley, University of the Ozarks
• Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colorado:
Timothy Hammack of Magnolia, Caesar Rodney High School
Ava Wilsey of Selbyville, Worcester Preparatory School
Hayden Pelton of Clayton, Clemson University.