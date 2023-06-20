Service academy reception 2023

Delaware high school graduates accepted to the nation's military service academies are honored at a reception hosted by the state's Congressional delegation.

 Coastal Point | Submitted

On June 14, U.S. Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons, with U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (all D-Del.), hosted Delawareans accepted into U.S. service academies during a reception in the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center.

Each year, students interested in attending the U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy or U.S. Military Academy at West Point apply for a nomination through members of the U.S. Congress. Members nominate top candidates from their home state, in an effort to ensure that the best and the brightest are considered for admission to the nation’s leading service academies.

In 2002, then-U.S. Sen. Joe Biden, Carper and then-Rep. Mike Castle hosted the first Delaware Service Academy Reception in the Capitol.

The Delaware students who have accepted appointments to the service academies this year are:

• Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland:

Maria Puka of Wilmington, Delaware Military Academy

Morgan Dawson of Newark, Padua Academy

Brenna Geidel of Camden, Caesar Rodney High School

Jonathan Merkle of Dover, Polytech High School

Giada MacNamara of Newark, Delaware Military Academy

Amanda Ballard of Middletown, Ursuline Academy

Madelyn Breitenbach of Seaford, Naval Academy Preparatory School

• Military Academy at West Point, New York:

Andrew Bebbington of Newark, Sanford School

Rocco Alessandro of Hartley, University of the Ozarks

• Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colorado:

Timothy Hammack of Magnolia, Caesar Rodney High School

Ava Wilsey of Selbyville, Worcester Preparatory School

Hayden Pelton of Clayton, Clemson University.