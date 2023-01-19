In an effort to provide enough quality teachers and compete with salaries paid in surrounding states, Delaware Gov. John Carney this week announced that his proposed 2024-fiscal-year budget will include a 9-percent pay increase for teachers who work directly with children and their families, plus a 3-percent increase across the board for all educators.
Carney made the announcement on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Nellie Hughes Stokes Elementary School in Dover, where students welcomed him before he spoke and members of the General Assembly and educators stood behind him at the podium.
“It’s certainly been a tough time to be a teacher anywhere in our country or anywhere around the world,” the governor said, adding that teacher shortages nationwide have created competition that is intense and has prompted nearby states to offer higher salaries.
“We will not be out-competed by states around us,” the governor said to hearty applause. Then, with a smile, he added, “I’m sure there are English teachers in the room who would tell me that’s not the right way to say that.”
“Our teachers need resources necessary to teach their students — all of their students, no matter where they come from. Children can’t reach their goals unless they have the necessary tools, and that’s why I’ll also be announcing my budget will increase over $50 million from where it is today in opportunity funding” to provide more funds for disadvantaged children, and pay for counselors, mental health advocates and supplemental learning experts.
Carney said he will present his State of the State address on Thursday, Jan. 19, but that this announcement couldn’t wait.
“Some jobs are really hard. Some jobs are really important. And teaching is both really hard and really important. … It’s been especially challenging during the last two and a half, three — it feels like 10 — years because of COVID,” he said, calling for applause for all educators.
During his tour of schools last year, Carney said, some students told him math was fun “because their teacher made it fun.”
“That’s what good teachers do,” he said this week, noting that he was raised by two educators. “They make learning fun. They challenge their students to learn. They find ways to get their students where they need to be.”
“I know from my experience with my parents, the difference a good teacher can make for their children — and they had nine of them — and the difference a good teacher can make in the life of a student. We want to attract the best teachers to Delaware schools and keep them here. The competition for good teachers is intense, as we know. I’m confident we can get this done working together,” Carney said.
Delaware Department of Education Secretary Mark Holodick thanked Carney for a “robust and very forward-thinking plan of filling vacancies.”
State Sen. Laura Sturgeon, chairwoman of the Delaware Senate’s Education Committee, also spoke, comparing the governor’s announcement to “moving the ball down the field” in a football game.
“We will finally be a place here in Delaware where our teachers are paid what they deserve. ... You become a teacher to make a difference,” she said, adding that the effort is impaired when resources aren’t available.
She thanked Carney and said classroom teachers are the most important person in a child’s life outside the home because they simplify complex ideas, spark curiosity, nurture students’ hearts, break down defensive walls, build trust and meet physical needs.
“Children’s interactions with teachers can affect them for the rest of their lives,” she said, emphasizing the importance of teachers having adequate planning time and appropriate class sizes, as well as manageable caseloads for those who teach special education.
“There are all things we need to do to continue moving the ball down the field,” she said.