Gov. John Carney on Monday, Aug. 24, announced $20 million in CARES Act funding will be used to extend high-speed internet in Delaware, in a move that will make remote learning possible for students who currently have no internet access, or a limited connection, as many Delaware school districts offer a hybrid method of learning in the coming school year.
There is also funding to help families in need purchase computers and other devices to support remote or hybrid education, as well as remote work and more.
With Carney on Monday was James Collins, chief information officer of the Delaware Department of Technology & Information, who called broadband “as essential as any other public utility, as water and electricity, coming into our homes.”
“It’s the day of reckoning for broadband. People need it in their lives. Now with the pandemic, that need has been exacerbated in our communities,” he said.
There are two problems with broadband in Delaware, though — access and affordability.
“We’ve been addressing both, and the announcement today will take us a long way in helping to address both of those. It’s needed for distance learning, telemedicine. Businesses need broadband access, even government. It’s really important,” Collins said.
The Delaware Department of Technology & Information has worked with industry partners, the federal government and county officials in Delaware, “pulling every lever we can to get people access,” Collins said.
The approach has not been for the government to get into the broadband business, but to incentivize broadband providers to build out into rural areas.
Collins said one challenge is the expense to run fiber optic infrastructure to residences.
“In rural areas, it can be the last 5 miles, the last 10 miles. When you’re talking about $18,000 to over $20,000 per mile, it gets pretty expensive. So, a wireless strategy is best, but it has to jump off somewhere, and we realized there wasn’t enough fiber infrastructure in rural areas,” he said.
To help, there has been $30 million invested by the private sector, he said.
The plan was to complete all towers this year, but it was delayed because of the coronavirus, he said.
Secretary Susan Bunting of the Delaware Department of Education, who was also with Carney at Monday’s announcement, said the need for internet service in homes came into clear focus after schools closed in March because of the coronavirus and students began having lessons remotely.
Some internet service was offered in library and school parking lots, and hotspots were made available, but they weren’t always convenient for families, she said.
“That left some students at a learning disadvantage last spring,” Bunting said, adding that she is grateful for the investment, because it will benefit young learners long after the pandemic ends.
Elyse Baerga, supervisor of Student Services for the Woodbridge School District, said 30 percent of families in that district have not been able to access the internet or had poor connectivity, leaving teachers struggling to provide instruction to homes where students couldn’t be reached.
“We are super grateful for this partnership and the commitment the State has made, she said.
“We’ve come a long way,” Carney said. “Of the $20 million we are dedicating to this purpose, a vast majority of it is to underwrite the cost for families that need it the most.”