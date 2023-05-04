The Indian River School District will hold a May 9 election between three candidates for one school board seat. The seat is for District 2, which is vacated after former IRSD Board of Education President Rodney Layfield decided not to run again.
For more information on the election, which will take place between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., visit elections.delaware.gov.
We have asked the three candidates a series of questions, and listed their responses in alphabetical order in advance of the election. Please, take the time to read their responses and make an informed choice at the polls!
Michael Bellerose
Q. What is your vision for improving the quality of education in IRSD schools. We have noted that test scores are falling locally and nationally after the post-pandemic online education model, which did not support students. What are some ideas to recover the classroom learning experience?
A. Traditional educational focus and curriculum advancement in our public schools must be one of our top priorities. Prior to COVID, data showed our English Language Arts (ELA) and Math Proficiency has been dropping steadily every year. COVID did have a negative impact; however, data shows we were declining well before it hit our country.
We are not meeting the Delaware’s Department of Education’s Mission: “To empower every learner with the highest quality of education through shared leadership, innovative practices and exemplary service.” Our district scorecard 2020-2021: ELA 44.58 percent proficient; Math 32.02 percent. Sussex Academy, a charter school in our district: ELA 77.8 percent; Math 57.23 percent. If given the chance to serve on the school board, I would vote to implement the best practices from our public and charter schools to improve our educational outcomes by 25-33 percent for every student. Great education should not only be achieved by winning a raffle to attend a charter school. We should provide great education to every student across Indian River School District and Delaware.
Q. The school district has taken on two massive capital projects with the Howard T. Ennis School and the SCHS builds. SCHS is already $20 million over budget. How can you as a school board member start to rein in the high costs of construction?
A. I truly believe education infrastructure must be one of the top priorities within our district and we must provide our children with an environment designed to increase learning. Many people in Delaware might not know, but our schools are overcrowded. The projects our current school board has in motion will address overcrowding and provide up-to-date classrooms and infrastructure to support our children.
A healthy and successful school system increases property values and has a positive impact on the local economy. Investing in our schools, and in the new school construction, is an investment for everyone in our district. Presently, we receive funding through local property taxes, local tax referendums and the State, with a local match. I don’t think we should go back to the voters and ask for more tax revenue. This would have a huge negative impact on low-income families already having financial issues recovering from the COVID pandemic.
An educated population increases the success of all local businesses. If given the chance to serve on the school board, I would work with my fellow members, and our local political leaders, to develop a program to receive investments from our local businesses. Their investments would be an investment in our children, our schools, and increase the population of an educated workforce ready to support them into the future.
Q. IRSD has seen its share of discipline and behavioral problems over the past year. However, some of our schools have models for excellence in behavioral counseling and even creating better motivation for kids to stay engaged without acting out. What might you do to encourage sharing the successful behavioral work models across the entire system?
A. The Indian River School District is made up of 15 individual schools. We should remember we are “one team,” and we must share our successes and failures with each other in relation to behavioral issues in the classroom. Only through this teamwork can we all be successful. Presently, the district provides “behavioral support services.” This includes a multi-targeted system of support (data collection and analysis), student support suite, building intensive learning centers, district intensive learning centers and a Character Academic Motivational Program (CAMP).
All these programs have professionally trained individuals to work with students and analyze data to support all of our schools and students. However, it does not matter how many programs the school or district implement if we are missing one key element: parents. I am a huge supporter of the old proverb, “It takes a village to raise a child.” The school system is only one element of that village. Our parents are extremely important to our success and a big part of our “village.” When it comes to our school district, including disciplinary issues, parental involvement is a must to guarantee our success. Only by working together can we provide a safe and secure learning environment for every child.
Leo Darmstadter
Q. What is your vision for improving the quality of education in IRSD schools. We have noted that test scores are falling locally and nationally after the post-pandemic online education model, which did not support students. What are some ideas to recover the classroom learning experience?
A. The quality of IRSD education has a lot of room for improvement. We are among the leaders in terms of expense or spending per student in the country; but those numbers are not reflected in our test results. The Delaware DOE needs to loosen their reins and allow individual school districts to make more decisions regarding the education of their students. One model in Delaware does not fit all.
Q. The school district has taken on two massive capital projects with the Howard T. Ennis School and the SCHS builds. SCHS is already $20 million over budget. How can you as a school board member start to rein in the high costs of construction?
A. Districts are always put in a difficult position when facing talks of referendums. Nobody wants to ask taxpayers for more money. This process costs the district more money for advertising, and many referendums do not pass on the first go-round. Districts have no control in many areas of rising costs, such as operating expenses, supplies and salaries. The State needs to revamp the way the state DOE distributes funds. This needs to be addressed by our representatives and senators at the state level.
Q. IRSD has seen its share of discipline and behavioral problems over the past year. However, some of our schools have models for excellence in behavioral counseling and even creating better motivation for kids to stay engaged without acting out. What might you do to encourage sharing the successful behavioral work models across the entire system?
A. Behavioral counseling is greatly needed in our schools. This type of counseling covers many areas. Behavior counseling, as it pertains to students who may need this intervention due to violations of the code of conduct, should not be used to replace disciplinary actions. Instead, the combination of this counseling, along with the appropriate disciplinary actions, could help benefit the student in the long term.
Ivan D. Neal
Q. What is your vision for improving the quality of education in IRSD schools. We have noted that test scores are falling locally and nationally after the post-pandemic online education model, which did not support students. What are some ideas to recover the classroom learning experience?
A. All of our schools are still reeling from the pandemic. Our district has usually done quite well at state testing, though we have challenges in some areas. Our schools have always exceeded expectations. We have always given the administrators the autonomy to work with their staff and to engage parents and families. Some of the shortages that have occurred, we have the resources and we have the funds to fix.
We need to release those funds now to help provide the schools with the important resources they need, and I know they can bring things back up. We just always looked at the data, and we could figure out internally as a team how to raise those grades. We can get students back where they need to be — those students who lost a year or two — we need to support them and meet the challenge. We can get them where they need to be before graduation.
Q. The school district has taken on two massive capital projects with the Howard T. Ennis School and the SCHS builds. SCHS is already $20 million over budget. How can you as a school board member start to rein in the high costs of construction?
A. We have to sharpen our pencils and make sure these bid packs are accurate. I attended the school board meeting last week. I saw the SCHS budget was re-bid, and we found some less expensive means to get it done. We could take savings and put it back in to the project. We have to do some value engineering. We have to capture the lower cost opportunity or the best price.
The State authorized the district to start this process because the State agreed there was a need. Now that there is a shortage, it should not fall totally on the district. The State and the district each have their own percentages to pay — now the State should step up to help us meet some of the gaps on this shortfall.
If I have the privilege of serving on this board, I will find those dollars. We are committed to finishing this high school building project. It’s going to be there for decades, and it needs to be done right. We must complete it totally; there is no turning back.
Q. IRSD has seen its share of discipline and behavioral problems over the past year. However, some of our schools have models for excellence in behavioral counseling and even creating better motivation for kids to stay engaged without acting out. What might you do to encourage sharing the successful behavioral work models across the entire system?
A. When I was an assistant principal, and during my last tour of duty, I know that discipline was one of my primary areas of responsibility. I spent 10 years doing it within IRSD. We always look for best practices and we borrow from each other. There are principals’ meetings and staff development meetings, and I want to be sure these teams of staff members are talking with each other and even travelling to other schools.
At Georgetown Elementary, I knew I could talk to folks in my own district or even in neighboring districts. When we hear about a level of success, we need to go see what is going on. You have to invest in staff development. Whatever it takes.
Discipline is very important to me. You cannot have learning and instruction without it. One of our bright lights over the years has been our disciplinary approach. Yes, there are some challenges, but this area has been a strong suit. I want to work with the other IRSD board members to get a handle on it, provide the resources and do the staff development. That’s an investment that always brings the best results.