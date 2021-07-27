Like the rest of the nation, Delaware faces a school bus driver shortage. School districts and charter schools have been working to recruit new employees, but they also report few new applicants into the field.
“Bus driver shortages was a challenge prior to the pandemic. Since the pandemic, the shortage has worsened because the average age of our school bus drivers puts them into higher risk categories,” officials noted.
As Delaware’s school districts and charter schools prepare for the 2021-2022 school year, local officials are again reporting the need for more drivers across the state. The staffing shortage also extends to bus aides, who assist with special transportation requirements for students.
Because the timeline for getting school bus drivers properly trained and credentialed is governed by federal and state law and regulations, school districts and charter schools are feeling intense pressure to hire staff immediately so they have staff ready for the start of the school year, officials noted.
The Delaware Department of Education (DDOE) has been working with school district/charter school partners to support them with the challenge. DDOE continued to provide driver and aide training throughout the pandemic. The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles is also supporting the efforts by scheduling road tests in a timely manner and accepting S endorsements from other states once the school bus drivers meet the Delaware training requirements. The State is also offering a stipend to those who complete the training and become fully licensed.
To attract more candidates, the State has increased bus driver compensation and created additional financial incentives, such as double-tier and triple-tier allowances to more accurately compensate drivers who service more than one route.
DDOE is also developing a small group of stakeholders to explore additional opportunities that may help address or alleviate the staffing shortages, and the state’s Public School Transportation Committee is continuing to evaluate the funding formula and other transportation-related issues.
School bus driver/aide requirements are being shared statewide, in an effort to recruit new drivers and aides ahead of the 2021-2022 school year.
Qualifications to become a school bus driver:
- Must be 18 or older;
- Obtain a CDL — the individual will have to study the CDL manual and pass knowledge test at DMV to receive permit, and districts/employers will provide trainers to teach the skills needed to past the road test at DMV;
- Complete a Delaware school bus driver background check
- Complete child protection registry;
- Pre-employment drug testing;
- Delaware school bus driver physical (with TB screening);
- Complete behind-the-wheel training; and
- Attend a Delaware school bus driver training school two-day class (offered in each county monthly).
Disqualifying factors for school bus drivers include:
- Drivers must not have more than five points (full point value) on the applicant’s three-year driving record. (Recalculated points and the Defensive Driving Course three-point credits do not apply to S endorsement holders in meeting this requirement.
- Drivers must not have had their license suspended, revoked or disqualified in Delaware or any other jurisdiction for moving violations in the last five years. The five-year period will begin from the date the suspension, revocation or disqualification has been cleared. Certified driving records from other jurisdictions may be requested from these applicants for the DMV to verify compliance with this section.
- Drivers must never have been convicted of any crime under the laws of Delaware or any other jurisdiction as specified in 21 Del.C. §2708(b)(7).
Qualifications to become a school bus aide include:
- Must be 18 older;
- Attend Delaware school bus driver/aide training (offered in each county monthly);
- Complete a public school employee background check;
- Complete child protection registry;
- Pre-employment drug testing; and
- School bus aide physical (with TB screening).
Those interested in becoming a school bus driver or aide can contact the DDOE Transportation Office at (302) 857-3390 or via email DOESchool.Transportation@doe.k12.de.us.