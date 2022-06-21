Taylor Bullis of Millsboro is one of 958 students who earned a spot on the Dean’s List at Shenandoah University for the Spring 2022 semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students enrolled in baccalaureate degree programs must complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Shenandoah University was established in 1875 and is headquartered in Winchester, Va., with additional educational sites in Clarke, Fairfax and Loudoun counties in Virginia. Shenandoah is a private, nationally recognized university that blends professional career experiences with liberal education, with nearly 4,000 students in more than 200 areas of study in seven different schools. For more information, visit su.edu.