Jared Browne of Ocean View was named to the 2022 spring semester Dean’s List at Bridgewater College. Browne, a member of the Class of 2022, is a history and political science major at Bridgewater.
Browne was among more than 550 students named to the Dean’s List, which was announced by Leona A. Sevick, provost and executive vice president. Students on the Dean’s List have attained a 3.4 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0.
Bridgewater College is a private four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to approximately 1,500 students.