Jared Browne of Ocean View graduated magna cum laude, with a bachelor’s degree in history and political science, from Bridgewater College during the May 7 commencement exercises.
Approximately 335 undergraduate and 30 graduate students from the Class of 2022 received degrees. David W. Bushman, president of Bridgewater College, conferred the degrees.
Bushman also served as this year’s commencement speaker. In his address, titled “All of Us,” Bushman touched on the Class of 2022’s accomplishments, resiliency and capacity of greatness. Bushman reminded graduates of their connections and the community they have at Bridgewater, as well as the sacrifice, care and commitment of everyone who helped them arrive at that day.
Among the approximately 335 undergraduate students in the Class of 2022, 160 earned bachelor-of-arts degrees and 175 earned bachelor-of-science degrees. Additionally, 27 members of the class graduated summa cum laude — the top academic honor, which requires students to achieve at least a 3.9 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. Another 36 graduates earned magna cum laude honors — a 3.7 or better average. Cum laude honors, requiring a 3.4 grade point average, were earned by 56 graduates.
Bridgewater College is a private four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to approximately 1,500 students.