Indian River School District is asking all families to prepare for an electronic survey that will be open from Sunday, Aug. 2, until Wednesday, Aug. 5.
As district officials plan how to approach the 2020-21 school year, they are asking families to commit to a decision on instruction and transportation, just for the first marking period.
After the survey is completed, IRSD will evaluate the survey results and state requirements, and then families will be given specific details for September.
In a July 31 telephone announcement to families, the IRSD explained that there are two main options for instruction:
Option 1. A hybrid return to school for the first marking period, where the child will have both opportunities for face-to-face instruction (at school) and remote learning (at home).
Each week, elementary and middle schoolers would have two days in person and three days of remote learning. High schoolers would have one day in person, with the remainder in remote learning.
“The days your child attends will be determined [later],” the spokesperson said.
Families who choose this hybrid option will also be asked whether they’ll use district buses and transportation, or if they will provide transportation for their child to school.
OR
Option 2: Remote academy entirely for the first marking period.
Students would work from home, and the district would provide lessons, assignments and assessments.
“It is imperative that you use this time leading up to Sunday to consider your [decision],” the district spokesperson said.
The survey will be posted at the two main websites: www.irsd.net and www.facebook.com/Indian-River-School-District-Delaware-553617948073844. Anyone who has difficulty accessing the survey should contact their child’s building administrator.
IRSD Board of Education will meet in person on Monday, Aug. 3, at Sussex Central High School to discuss the district calendar, re-opening plan and other business (full agenda at https://go.boarddocs.com/de/irsd/Board.nsf/Public). Typically IRSD’s first day for students is always the morning after Labor Day, in this case Tuesday, Sept. 8. However, anything could change as the situation changes for the district, state and public health.