It looks like high school students could still physically cross the graduation stage, although the Indian River School District is planning significantly limited ceremonies.
“They would like the opportunity to walk across the stage in their cap and gown and receive their diploma,” said IR High School Principal Michael Williams.
The IRSD Board of Education unanimously agreed on May 18 that the senior classes of all three district high schools will be allowed to do a combination of virtual and in-person commencement ceremonies. But families should not expect a group gathering of the entire Class of 2020.
Delaware currently limits social gatherings to 10 people, but that could expand to 50 people on June 15, if Delaware’s COVID-19 infection rate reduces.
“We would ultimately like to have a traditional graduation ceremony, but considering the status of the state right now,” only a maximum of 30 students might be allowed on-site at a time, said Renee Jerns, IRSD director of secondary education.
The families would drive up to the graduation site, and family members would stay in the car. Each graduate would leave vehicle, cross the stage for their diploma and photo, and then return to their vehicles and leave the property.
To keep things moving safely, schools would have to rotate student groups, estimating 15 to 30 students at a time.
Indian River High School has about 230 graduates. But at that kind of rate, Sussex Central High School would need many hours to distribute diplomas to about 400 seniors.
“I think our kids deserve it. … Let’s try to do what we can do to make it special,” said Board Member Donald Hattier. “This is going to be one big job, folks.”
The goal is to have a graduation program that is “as normal as could possibly done in this type of year … and make everything the best we can for our graduates,” said SCHS Principal Bradley Layfield.
The Howard T. Ennis School has a smaller class, with a few dozen seniors.
“We’ll do whatever the high schools do, but we’ll put our Howard T. Ennis touch on it, of course, so all our kids can participate,” said Ennis Principal Kristina Perfetti.
Graduation is still scheduled for June 17 (Indian River High School), June 18 (Sussex Central High School) and June 19 (Howard T. Ennis School).
Families will get several other keepsakes. First is the virtual ceremony video that the district will commission from Jostens or another such company. That includes studio graduation portraits with music, speeches and the conferral of degrees — all on video released to families.
Williams said IRHS is also editing together a senior video, where each student submits about 10 seconds of a favorite memory or parting words. The community is also helping pay for individual yard-sign photographs, one per senior, which they will take home.
It has not escaped anyone involved as to how painful this is for students. As one parent said, “When school ended abruptly … they got robbed,” of all their classic end-of-schooling moments, including teacher farewells and the chance to celebrate with the classmates they’ve known since elementary school.
“It’s a bad situation of where we are and what we have to do,” acknowledged IRSD Superintendent Mark Steele. “But at this stage … I think this may be the best option for us to proceed with.”
Other Delaware school districts have approached graduation from all angles. Based on guidance from Delaware Department of Education, Department of Health and the Governor’s Office, there were two other options: move graduation to later in the summer or create a completely virtual graduation.
The school board covered several other important topics during the Monday-night Zoom videoconference, including end-of-year grading; staff contacts impacted by the shutdown; and updates on the dissolution of the G.W. Carver Academy.
