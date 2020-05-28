There is a chance that Indian River School District could have more complete outdoor ceremonies, with families seated in the audience. Starting June 1, Gov. John Carney will ease the restrictions on outdoor events, allowing up to 250 people, or even more with a state waiver.
On Thursday, May 28, IRSD Superintendent Mark Steele announced that “we have decided to change the graduation format that we previously had approved by our board. Even though we are planning an outside event, we will not be allowed to accommodate the capacities as in past years. Given the new guidelines, we may have to hold multiple graduations at each school.”
IRSD officials were already planning a modified outdoor event, in which families would drive to the field in shifts, and students could walk across the stage to receive their diploma while families watched from the car and then drove away.
With the lifting of crowd restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, Delaware Secretary of Education Susan Bunting met virtually with school superintendents to review the guidelines and expectations for holding an outdoor graduation.
Districts must receive DOE approval to proceed with an outdoor ceremony. They’ll also need a backup plan in case of inclement weather, since this large event cannot simply be moved to the gymnasium.
“Schools must maintain very strict guidelines and procedures to receive a waiver for a higher capacity,” Steele said. “We must calculate the number of people that we can seat in our stadium stands with the mandatory social distancing requirements of six feet between family groups,” Steele said.
Indian River High School has over 200 seniors, and Sussex Central High School has over 300.
“Among other requirements, we were informed that everyone must be seated and no one will be allowed to stand around the perimeter of the field. Everyone will be required to wear masks,” Steele added.
After IRSD calculates the stadium seating capacity with social distancing requirements, they will notify families on how many guests may attend.