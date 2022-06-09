Last year was a big year of honors for Fay Blake, who earned distinctions with both the Delaware Women’s Hall of Fame and with her alma mater at Indian River High School. Fayetta M. Blake was a 2019-2020 inductee into the Indian River High School “hall of fame” and her school took time to honor her publicly at this year’s awards ceremony.
This year’s IRHS honorees and inductees to the hall of fame also included Arnold R. Downing and Emily West Hocker.
Blake is the founder and executive director of Pathways to Success Inc. in Georgetown, a position she has held for nearly 18 years. The program is designed to help kids transition to college or careers.
Also an entrepreneur with businesses throughout Delaware and Maryland, Blake started her career 34 years ago with the Security Pacific National Bank, where she worked as a loan officer for five years. She then pursued a 20-year banking career at All First Financial, where she eventually became senior vice president.
Blake established Pathways to Success Inc. in 2006. The work she performs as its executive director is her calling and passion, she said, and embodies her need to give back to the community — especially in Sussex County, where Blake was born and raised. Blake is also a wife of more than 40 years and a proud mother of three adult children, Alex, Justin and Melody.
The Indian River High School Hall of Fame was established to recognize IR graduates who have made outstanding achievements in the world. They are recognized for demonstrating great character, citizenship and leadership in a manner that will inspire students in the pursuit of excellence.
Pathways to Success’ vision includes:
• To be conduits for positive change in the lives of at-risk youth and their families, through education, information and empowerment.
• To be instrumental in closing the education achievement gap, decrease the dropout rate and assist at-risk youth in formulating positive, achievable life plans.
• To be the voice of the under-served communities until such time as they find their voice, as an advocate for community revitalization and transformation.
• To be a symbol of hope for at-risk youth through coaching, mentoring and raising community awareness.
• To be a link connecting the business community with the potential and talents of at-risk youth creating positive ways to obtain income stability.
Pathways to Success will host its fourth annual fundraising event on July 23. The 4th Annual Pay It Forward Celebration will take place from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Baywood Clubhouse Restuarant, 32267 Clubhouse Way, Millsboro.
PTS has partnered with DoMore24 Delaware, creating an annual statewide fundraising campaign for nonprofit organizations. Last year, the event proved to be Pathways to Success’ greatest fundraising event of the year. The non-profit education group raised more than $8,000 and provided Pathways to Success graduating seniors with essential items for their college dorm rooms as they went on to college.
This year, the goal is to raise $13,000. The funds Pathways to Success raises will again provide graduating high school seniors who are going on to college with essentials for their dorm rooms. It will also provide professional clothing for the program’s graduating seniors.
Applicants for the IRHS Hall of Fame may request an induction application packet and details at irhsalumni.com.