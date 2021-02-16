Rachel Beers of Selbyville, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus, located in Madison, N.J., has been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must carry a 3.2 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours (four courses).
FDU’s Florham Campus is located on the former Vanderbilt-Twombly estate in suburban Morris County. Fairleigh Dickinson University is New Jersey’s largest private university and features more than 100 liberal arts and professional degree programs, two international campuses and dozens of partnerships. For more information, go to www.fdu.edu.