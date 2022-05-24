The babysitting course sponsored by the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing and Beebe Healthcare is back for 2022.
The one-day course will be offered on June 21 and June 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It costs $50 per person and is available for babysitters ages 12-15. It teaches teens the characteristics and qualities of a good sitter, about child development and age-appropriate activities, safe home practices, first aid and cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR).
To sign up for the course, people should call (302) 645-3251 to pay over the phone. After payment is made, they should then send the registration form (https://tinyurl.com/yckrvd8n) to tlynch@beebehealthcare.org.
Class will be held at the Margaret H. Rollins School of Nursing, located directly behind Beebe Healthcare’s Emergency Department in Lewes. Students should utilize the cul-de-sac in front of school for drop-off/pick-up. (No early drop-offs.)