The I Could Do Great Things Foundation, founded in 2009 by Stuart M. Grant and Suzanne B. Grant, recently announced that the application period is open for the seventh annual Beau Biden Memorial Scholarship, given in memory of the late Beau Biden, a former Delaware attorney general who passed away in 2015.
This $10,000 scholarship will be given to a Delaware high school senior who plans to continue their education and who embodies the virtues of Beau Biden’s qualities of leadership, community, civility, respect and a strong moral compass.
The I Could Do Great Things Foundation was created with the belief that there are lots of young people who could do great things if only they had the financial wherewithal to fund their ideas. The Beau Biden Memorial Scholarship seeks to support a student pursuing college who reflects the qualities of the founders’ dear friend Beau.
“We are excited to announce that applications are open for the 2023 Beau Biden Memorial Scholarship. Over the past six years, our foundation has awarded over $150,000 in scholarships to some extremely impressive Delaware high school seniors,” said Stuart Grant. “Our foundation board looks forward to receiving and reviewing applications for this next class.”
Applications are due by Friday, March 10. Interviews with the finalists will be held by Zoom. The winners will be announced in late April.
There are two ways to apply: download the application at icoulddogreatthings.org and submit it via email to info@icoulddogreatthings.org; or fill out and submit the online grant application at icoulddogreatthings.org.