Katelyn Bartolotti of Millsboro has been named to the dean's list at Frostburg State University in Frostburg, Md., for outstanding academic achievement for the fall 2022 semester.
To be eligible for the dean's list, a student must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours and earn a cumulative semester grade point average of at least 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.
