The Barefoot Gardeners of Fenwick Island this week announced the recipients of their 2020 scholarship program. Two outstanding area high school seniors were selected to receive $1,000 and $500, respectively, to support their college educations. Each scholar was selected after displaying remarkable academic achievement, extracurricular participation, and aspirations for a future in the agriculture/horticulture industry, Barefoot Gardeners representatives said.
The 2020 Indian River High School (IRHS) students who will receive scholarships are:
• Abigail West of Frankford — A recent graduate of IRHS, West will attend West Virginia University this fall with the goal to one day be a farm loan officer. Her desire to pursue a major in agribusiness stems from her family’s local, long-time poultry and grain business that dates back to the 1940s. During her time at Indian River, West had a long list of honor roll achievements and participated in numerous committees and extracurricular activities. She was described as an individual who has excelled in many aspects of high school, both academically and personally.
• Conner Jensen of Selbyville — In the fall of 2020, Jensen will attend Kansas State University with plans to major in horticulture. After college, Jensen hopes to work in hydroponics and eventually establish and run his own hydroponics business. Also a recent graduate of IRHS, Jensen was an honor roll student who has worked in local businesses and participated in numerous after-school activities. He was described as resilient, confident, determined and accepting challenges as they arise.
“The Barefoot Gardeners are so proud of Abigail West and Conner Jensen for their many accomplishments in high school and wish them both continued success in college,” representatives said.